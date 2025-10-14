LevelBlue acquires Cybereason to expand global MDR, XDR, and threat response leadership

LevelBlue has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cybereason, a cybersecurity firm known for its Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, threat intelligence team, and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities.

For clients and strategic partners, the acquisition delivers value with threat detection, response, and global coverage, all from a unified security partner. By combining LevelBlue’s AI-powered capabilities and MDR offerings with Cybereason’s expertise, organizations can better address cyber challenges while reducing operational complexity and risk.

“The addition of Cybereason is a strategic leap forward in our mission to become the most complete cybersecurity partner for our clients and strategic partners,” said Bob McCullen, CEO and Chairman of LevelBlue. “By combining Cybereason’s world-class XDR and DFIR capabilities with our AI-powered MDR and incident response, we can deliver unified protection.”

As part of the transaction, SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Liberty Strategic Capital, known for investing in disruptive and innovative technology, will become investors in LevelBlue, underscoring strong confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and vision.

Additionally, Steven T. Mnuchin, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Managing Partner of Liberty Strategic Capital, will join LevelBlue’s Board of Directors. His appointment brings decades of experience at the intersection of global finance, government policy, and strategic investment, providing valuable guidance as LevelBlue deepens its role in protecting critical infrastructure and global enterprise systems.

“Cybersecurity is now inseparable from economic security and national resilience,” said Steven Mnuchin. “LevelBlue has established itself as a leader in integrated managed security services, and I look forward to helping guide its growth at a time when organizations worldwide are seeking trusted partners who understand the complexity of today’s threat landscape. I also want to thank Manish Narula, CEO of Cybereason, for his strong leadership in driving this outcome and propelling Cybereason into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

The acquisition enhances LevelBlue’s ability to deliver measurable, outcome-driven results, helping clients accelerate threat detection, reduce response times, and build long-term cyber resilience. It also marks a key step in LevelBlue’s broader strategy to unite the industry’s strongest organizations, technologies, and talent into one integrated partner. With recent acquisitions of Trustwave and Stroz Friedberg, LevelBlue continues to accelerate its position as the most complete cybersecurity partner for organizations looking to move from reactive defense to proactive resilience.

“Joining LevelBlue marks an exciting new chapter for Cybereason,” said Manish Narula, CEO of Cybereason. “This acquisition strengthens our collective capabilities across XDR, MDR, offensive security, DFIR, and cybersecurity consulting services, enabling us to unlock additional value for our clients and their counsel and cyber insurance partners globally.”

Expanded capabilities and reach

LevelBlue’s acquisition of Cybereason delivers several enhancements for clients and strategic partners across all industries and regions: