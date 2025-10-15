Aura enhancements simplify opt-outs and strengthen online privacy

Aura new tools to help consumers reclaim control over their personal information online. The new capabilities automate some of the most time-consuming privacy tasks, including removing personal details from Google search results, opting out of data broker sites, and identifying forgotten or active accounts that may be leaking sensitive data.

“America has a uniquely modern problem: personal information is everywhere online, scraped, sold and re-sold in an endless cycle,” said Hari Ravichandran, CEO of Aura. “Data brokers have built a market that runs on the sale of personal data, but for everyday people, that market translates into scams, spam and identity theft.”

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will fall victim to online crime, much of it tied to information freely available online. Thousands of data brokers profit from selling details like addresses, phone numbers and even browsing habits, creating a privacy problem so entrenched it can’t be fixed manually. Fighting back one request at a time can take months. Aura’s new and expanded features help shrink the digital trail that makes people easy targets.

Aura’s solution:

Automated Google PII removal – Aura now helps customers request the removal of personal information, such as home addresses and phone numbers, from Google search results. Customers can choose which links to remove and which to keep.

Aura now helps customers request the removal of personal information, such as home addresses and phone numbers, from Google search results. Customers can choose which links to remove and which to keep. Expanded data broker opt-out automation – Aura supports automated removal from over 140 data broker sites, automating a process that could otherwise take days to complete manually.

Aura supports automated removal from over 140 data broker sites, automating a process that could otherwise take days to complete manually. Assisted removals for stubborn sites – Aura can now better circumvent blocks on automated requests for customers who want to maximize their removals, allowing them to start and complete a removal in as little as one minute.

Aura can now better circumvent blocks on automated requests for customers who want to maximize their removals, allowing them to start and complete a removal in as little as one minute. Self-service removal instructions – For sites that can’t be automated, Aura provides plain-language, step-by-step guidance with direct links and submission details so customers can complete removals confidently.

For sites that can’t be automated, Aura provides plain-language, step-by-step guidance with direct links and submission details so customers can complete removals confidently. Inbox scan to discover all your digital accounts – Aura can now give you a wider view of your digital footprint, including any forgotten or inactive accounts and how each service handles your personal data, so you know which accounts to keep, deactivate, or delete.

“The deeper you dig, the bigger this industry becomes. The global data broker market was worth nearly $278 billion in 20242,” Ravichandran added.