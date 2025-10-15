BarracudaONE adds AI-powered tools to help MSPs simplify security

Barracuda Networks unveiled enhancements to its AI-powered BarracudaONE platform. New capabilities, including bulk remediation for email threats, PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing, and streamlined account management, are purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), helping them accelerate security across multi-tenant environments, simplify operations, and drive scalable growth.

“These new capabilities underscore Barracuda’s unwavering commitment to helping MSPs scale securely, respond to threats faster and operate with greater agility,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of global channels and alliances at Barracuda. “Aligned with our partner-first mission, we’re equipping MSPs with the tools they need to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional protection to their customers. By embedding automation and intelligence into daily workflows, we’re enabling our partners to achieve stronger, more profitable outcomes — with greater speed, precision and impact.”

Purpose-built enhancements for MSPs

New enhancements are designed to help MSPs respond faster, operate smarter and scale with confidence. Advancements include:

Bulk remediation for email threats: Barracuda Email Protection now enables MSPs to remediate email threats across all customer environments with a single click, accelerating response times by up to 10x. This rapid containment reduces threat exposure and minimizes escalations. By streamlining threat management and ensuring consistent protection across tenants, MSPs can enhance service delivery, reduce overhead and strengthen trust with customers.

Barracuda Email Protection now enables MSPs to remediate email threats across all customer environments with a single click, accelerating response times by up to 10x. This rapid containment reduces threat exposure and minimizes escalations. By streamlining threat management and ensuring consistent protection across tenants, MSPs can enhance service delivery, reduce overhead and strengthen trust with customers. PSA integrations for automated billing and invoicing: BarracudaONE now seamlessly integrates with six leading professional services automation (PSA) platforms , including Autotask by Datto, ConnectWise PSA, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway PSA, and Syncro, enabling MSPs to automate billing and invoicing across multiple customer environments. These integrations validate the openness of the BarracudaOne platform and eliminate manual data entry, reduce errors and accelerate revenue cycles. MSPs can retain their existing workflows while unlocking new efficiencies, improving billing accuracy and minimizing disputes.

BarracudaONE unifies security to strengthen threat protection and resilience

BarracudaONE maximizes threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered security defenses and delivering deep, intelligent threat detection and response. The platform brings together Barracuda’s comprehensive portfolio into a single, integrated experience, simplifying security operations and improving visibility across environments.

With embedded automation, natural language queries and intelligent reporting, MSPs can manage solutions, accounts, licenses, and threat response across their customer base from one centralized dashboard, now further enhanced through integration with the Barracuda MSP application. This embedded experience simplifies account management, reduces context switching and boosts overall productivity.

These latest enhancements empower MSPs to streamline service delivery, automate invoicing and strengthen customer trust, making BarracudaONE a foundation for scalable growth and resilient cybersecurity.