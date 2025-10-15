BigID introduces MCP Server to unlock AI-native access to enterprise data

BigID announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, designed to unlock AI-native access to enterprise data context across the broadest range of data sources — structured, unstructured, on-prem, cloud, business applications, and AI frameworks.

Built on BigID’s discovery and classification foundation, the MCP Server gives AI agents secure, governed, and contextual visibility into enterprise metadata — enabling AI to understand, reason, and act on data safely. With this new capability, organizations can query their enterprise data context with natural language, get instant, context-rich answers with recommendations, and generate flexible reports in seconds — transforming how teams explore, understand, and operationalize their data for AI.

Through the MCP Server, AI agents like Claude can securely connect to BigID’s platform using token-based authentication and role-based authorization to govern access. Once connected, agents gain access to rich metadata, lineage, sensitivity, and risk context, without ever touching the raw data itself. The result is a secure, governed bridge that enables AI agents to reason over enterprise data context safely, with full visibility and control.

Key takeaways:

AI-native integration: Secure, seamless bridge between AI agents and enterprise data context — unlocking governed, contextual visibility across all data sources.

Secure, seamless bridge between AI agents and enterprise data context — unlocking governed, contextual visibility across all data sources. Data source coverage: Structured, unstructured, cloud, on-prem, business applications, legacy systems, and AI frameworks – all discoverable through one integration.

Structured, unstructured, cloud, on-prem, business applications, legacy systems, and AI frameworks – all discoverable through one integration. Data context: Unmatched classification, sensitivity, identity, retention, compliance, and risk metadata, delivered to AI for more accurate, explainable, and governed intelligence.

Unmatched classification, sensitivity, identity, retention, compliance, and risk metadata, delivered to AI for more accurate, explainable, and governed intelligence. Secure by design: Token-based authentication and RBAC authorization govern every AI interaction, ensuring policy-based control and visibility.

Token-based authentication and RBAC authorization govern every AI interaction, ensuring policy-based control and visibility. Actionable visualization: Let AI agents transform enterprise data context into flexible reporting, turning governance and insights into action.

“BigID’s MCP Server is a breakthrough in connecting trusted data intelligence with the next generation of AI tools,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. “By bridging our discovery and classification capabilities with AI workflows, customers can unlock their proprietary enterprise data and use it in their AI applications in a secure way.”