Blumira rolls out SOC Auto-Focus to streamline threat investigation

Blumira launched SOC Auto-Focus, an AI-powered security investigation tool, alongside enhancements to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. SOC Auto-Focus is designed to help IT teams and MSPs work smarter, reduce alert fatigue and accelerate incident response through contextual intelligence and expert guidance.

SOC Auto-Focus is a fundamental shift for how under-resourced IT administrators and security teams approach threat investigation. Rather than replacing human decision-making, the solution enhances analyst capabilities by providing context, prioritization and guided response workflows developed by Blumira’s security experts.

“The security industry has been promising AI solutions that replace human judgment, but that’s not what teams actually need,” said Matt Warner, CEO of Blumira. “SOC Auto-Focus delivers something more valuable: the context and expertise to make better decisions faster. It’s about amplifying human intelligence, not replacing it, and helping teams build their security expertise with every finding they investigate.”

Unlike traditional AI security tools that require extensive training periods or provide generic analysis without environmental context, SOC Auto-Focus works immediately upon deployment. The solution draws upon the deep security expertise already built into Blumira’s platform, ensuring recommendations are grounded in proven security practices rather than algorithmic guesswork.

“Auto-Focus translates technical alerts into plain language summaries and points me directly to the impact,” said Travis Short, SOC Analyst at NineStar Connect. “It bridges the knowledge gap instantly, saving me from spending time digging through logs or Googling for answers.”

Blumira SOC Auto-Focus provides security teams the ability to quickly respond, investigate and remediate findings with:

Instant context with plain-language summaries of security events, along with what those events usually mean

Clear prioritization with criticality levels, recommended response timeframes, and transparent confidence ratings

Guided response with step-by-step investigation and remediation actions crafted by security experts

In-the-moment education on risk patterns and best practices that builds team expertise with every finding

With SOC Auto-Focus, organizations can measure their return on investment through reduced mean time to respond to security incidents, increased successful remediation rates, decreased repeat incidents, and improved confidence among IT team members.

In addition to empowering security teams with SOC Auto-Focus, Blumira is also addressing the growing demand for scalable security solutions among its MSP partners with new partner features including advanced multi-tenant management capabilities, streamlined onboarding processes for MSP clients, and enhanced reporting tools that simplify compliance documentation across multiple customer environments.