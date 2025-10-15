Corelight unveils AWS Flow Monitoring to eliminate cloud blind spots

Corelight launched Flow Monitoring for AWS environments, expanding network visibility across cloud and on-premises ecosystems through comprehensive analysis of flow data. This new capability addresses critical challenges facing security operations (SOC) teams by delivering visibility across AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments while reducing SIEM and storage costs by up to 90% compared to traditional raw flow log ingestions.

As organizations accelerate cloud adoption, security teams face mounting pressure to improve threat detection capabilities while managing exploding data growth and costs. Native flow logs provide only high-level network summaries, while traffic mirroring may not be possible across the entire AWS footprint. The choice of limited threat detection leveraging VPC flow data or no visibility across virtual networks, containers, and serverless workloads, impacts efficacy of SOC teams.

“Security teams operating in AWS shouldn’t have to choose between comprehensive visibility and cost control,” said Vijit Nair, VP of product at Corelight. “Our Flow Monitoring solution transforms high-volume, low-context AWS flow data into enriched, security-ready intelligence that dramatically reduces costs while also improving detection capabilities. This expands Corelight’s ability to provide industry-leading visibility into network activity that allows customers to identify anomalies, improve threat hunting, and accelerate incident response.”

Closing cloud security gaps

Corelight’s Flow Monitoring complements existing visibility sources by providing consistent coverage across cloud and hybrid environments, especially in deployments where packet mirroring is too complex or cost-prohibitive to implement at scale.

The solution delivers three primary outcomes for SOC teams:

Network visibility: Captures traffic across virtual, containerized, and cloud workloads that combines deep packet network activity using mirroring and bidirectional flow analysis to eliminate blind spots and ensure complete coverage of the attack surface.

Captures traffic across virtual, containerized, and cloud workloads that combines deep packet network activity using mirroring and bidirectional flow analysis to eliminate blind spots and ensure complete coverage of the attack surface. Up to 90% cost reduction: Cuts SIEM and storage costs by up to 90% through intelligent filtering, deduplication, and enrichment without sacrificing security-relevant detail.

Cuts SIEM and storage costs by up to 90% through intelligent filtering, deduplication, and enrichment without sacrificing security-relevant detail. 2X faster investigations: Accelerates threat detection and response through standardized Zeek-format data enriched with threat intelligence, community IDs, and cloud asset metadata, enabling analysts to pivot seamlessly across network evidence.

Unified data standard for hybrid environments

Unlike other NDR solutions that treat cloud and on-premises data separately, Corelight Flow Monitoring normalizes diverse flow data, including AWS VPC Flow Logs, into a consistent Zeek format. This unified telemetry enables consistent detection logic, dashboards, and workflows across hybrid environments, improving SOC efficiency and reducing the need for custom integrations or parsing.

This standardization improves SOC efficiency by allowing security teams to use consistent queries, dashboards, and detection pipelines across their entire infrastructure, cutting investigation times in half and eliminating the need for custom parsing or data re-engineering.

Shifting focus to the network

As organizations seek scalable, cost-effective security solutions for cloud environments, NDR is emerging as a critical solution for providing consistent visibility across hybrid ecosystems. Security leaders face competing pressures: attackers are increasingly targeting cloud-native architectures with sophisticated lateral movement techniques, while teams must simultaneously reduce the mounting costs of log ingestion and storage in SIEM and XDR platforms.

“In the past, customers who enabled VPC Flow Logs rarely used this data in their SIEM or SOC workflows due to the overwhelming volume of low-fidelity logs,” said Christopher Kissel, IDC research VP, Security & Trust Products. “Corelight changes this equation by delivering high-fidelity, security-enriched data at a fraction of the volume and cost, making comprehensive AWS threat detection both practical and affordable.”