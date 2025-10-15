New Cranium AI features enhance compliance, security, and agentic AI scalability

Cranium AI released several new agentic AI capabilities and featured releases to its AI Governance and Security Platform. These new products and capabilities are designed to enable enterprises to scale faster with AI agents, streamline compliance and fortify AI systems against real-world vulnerabilities.

The key new products and capabilities released today include:

Cranium AgentSensor – a capability that provides organizations visibility into the agentic layer of their applications. It automatically detects AI agents, the tools they invoke, and even other agents in their networks. This lets security teams understand not just the presence of agents, but the full ecosystem of interactions they create.

Cranium CloudSensor – a cloud security monitoring service that integrates with cloud environments to discover security alerts, monitor unauthorized changes, and assess role-based access controls. The service provides automated scheduling, AI-powered remediation recommendations, and shareable compliance reports for external parties. This will provide deeper visibility into the infrastructure supporting the AI systems we monitor.

Cranium ComplianceAgent – an enterprise agentic AI capability that enables organizations to streamline compliance framework completion with intelligent automation, document-aware response generation, and transparent oversight controls. It provides compliance and risk teams with greater visibility, auditability, and efficiency when answering regulatory or framework-based questionnaires as it's designed for enterprise teams managing dozens or hundreds of complex compliance requirements in parallel, enabling automation while maintaining trust, governance, and human oversight.

Cranium Arena Shield – a feature that gives security and risk teams the ability to simulate real-world AI system vulnerabilities more accurately and automatically apply mitigations. Shield allows users to add system context and apply guardrails to evaluate and remediate risks. The feature closes the loop between vulnerability discovery and remediation by enabling iterative testing, remediation, and export of hardened configurations, without changing any enterprise development architectures.

“The AI landscape is rapidly evolving, and with that comes new challenges in ensuring both governance and security are AI native and built-in from the start,” said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO of Cranium AI. “We are constantly innovating to directly address this, as we help some of the largest organizations in the world to move beyond reactive measures to a more continuous, proactive posture that aligns their security efforts with their AI business objectives.”