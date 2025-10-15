RGS IC Cloud Support enables Kubernetes management in restricted cloud environments

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) announced the launch and general availability of IC Cloud Support, a new capability purpose-built for government and military teams operating in classified cloud environments.

IC Cloud Support allows organizations working in airgapped or restricted regions of AWS to deploy and manage Kubernetes clusters without the need for access keys, custom API integrations, or manual provisioning workflows.

“Our customers in classified environments deserve the same operational simplicity and resiliency they get in commercial cloud,” said Adam Toy, Chief Technology Officer at RGS. “With IC Cloud Support, RGS brings that consistency to the most secure environments in government.”

Removing Longstanding Barriers in Classified Regions

Unlike commercial cloud environments, classified regions often restrict the creation of identity and access management (IAM) roles and secrets, rely on unique API endpoints, require custom certificate handling, and much more unique challenges. These differences have historically forced DevSecOps teams to hand-roll infrastructure, relying on importing clusters into the Rancher Manager or operating entirely outside of RGS’s provisioning model.

IC Cloud Support changes that. Using instance-level credentials and a hardened, differentiated build through Rancher Government, the offering lets users provision Kubernetes clusters directly in classified regions without the need for custom Software Development Kits (SDK), manual secrets, or degraded functionality.

Improvements in this official release include:

Enhanced Provisioned Cluster Support for RKE2 and EKS in the Classified Cloud Regions

Addition of the "Carbide Instance Credential", which enables keyless authorized access with organizations native IAM roles

Native compatibility with API endpoints in the Classified Cloud Regions

Continued support for additional Classified Cloud Regions

for additional Classified Cloud Regions Improved Day-2 operations , including node management, certificate rotation, snapshot and restore, and encryption key rotation

Improved Day-2 operations, including node management, certificate rotation, snapshot and restore, and encryption key rotation

UI and UX Parity across AWS Commercial, GovCloud, and Classified Clouds

Designed for mission-critical classified environments

Classified cloud users previously faced limitations and complexities when provisioning and importing clusters into Rancher Manager, restricting day-2 operations like scaling cluster nodes, shell access, automated rotation of cluster certificates and encryption keys, and cluster lifecycle management. IC Cloud Support brings these capabilities into parity with what users experience and expect from the commercial clouds.