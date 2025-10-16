Veeam launches Data Cloud for MSPs to simplify Microsoft 365 and Entra ID protection

Veeam Software announced the availability of Veeam Data Cloud (VDC) for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) through the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Designed to empower third-party service providers, Veeam Data Cloud delivers secure, scalable, and resilient data protection through a SaaS platform for clients across diverse environments.otection and resilience through a secure, scalable SaaS platform for their clients across diverse environments.

Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs is the “easy button” for service providers to streamline the deployment, management, and protection of client workloads across Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, while connecting seamlessly to Veeam Vault, all from a single, intuitive interface. Backed by actionable insights, multi-layered security, and automation, VDC enables MSPs to reduce complexity, accelerate deployment, and scale their services to meet growing customer demand.

“Partners are at the core of everything we do at Veeam, because we achieve more together,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. “With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs, partners can now easily deliver data resilience and exceptional customer experiences through a secure, multi-tenant SaaS platform. By streamlining deployment, backup management, and leveraging actionable insights and multi-layered security, our partners can reduce operational overhead, scale services, and drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Key features and benefits of Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs:

Unified SaaS Platform: Manage multi-tenant, multi-workload environments from a single UI – eliminating operational silos.

Manage multi-tenant, multi-workload environments from a single UI – eliminating operational silos. Scalability: Deploy backup and recovery for new workloads without infrastructure complexity.

Deploy backup and recovery for new workloads without infrastructure complexity. Security & trust: Built-in, policy-driven protection, embedded threat intelligence, and always up-to-date SaaS reliability.

Built-in, policy-driven protection, embedded threat intelligence, and always up-to-date SaaS reliability. Actionable insights: Leverage real-time dashboards and threat analytics to optimize operations and respond proactively.

Leverage real-time dashboards and threat analytics to optimize operations and respond proactively. Centralized access & control: Role-based management to ensure secure, granular user permissions.

Role-based management to ensure secure, granular user permissions. Accelerated business growth: Launch new services quickly, reduce costs, and expand into new markets with ease.

Veeam Service Provider Console v9

Further strengthening Veeam’s commitment to VCSPs and MSPs with the launch of new Veeam Service Provider Console v9, Veeam delivers new enhancements for service providers building solutions on top of Veeam’s trusted software offerings.

Console v9 now offers support for the latest Veeam Data Platform features, including secure, compliant, and flexible management for MSPs and hosting providers, all accessible through a single, unified console. This latest version brings expanded support for the new Veeam Software Appliance and deeper integration with Veeam ONE. New usability enhancements and AI-driven insights further empower Veeam partners to support diverse environments and deliver even greater value to their customers while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

With Veeam Data Cloud for MSPs and Service Provider Console v9, partners gain the tools to simplify, scale, and strengthen data resilience offerings, reinforcing Veeam’s dedication to delivering innovation and support for the service provider community.