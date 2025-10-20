Jamf adds AI forensics to help organizations detect and respond to mobile threats

Jamf announced the beta release of AI Analysis for Jamf Executive Threat Protection, a new AI-powered capability designed to accelerate and simplify mobile forensic analysis.

Jamf Executive Threat Protection is a mobile forensics solution that helps organizations detect sophisticated attacks targeting high-value users such as executives, journalists, and political figures. In recent years, Apple has sent threat notifications to users in more than 150 countries about potential exposure to mercenary spyware, a growing risk for mobile devices.

With the introduction of AI Analysis, Jamf adds an intelligent layer to its threat detection and response capabilities, offering security and forensics teams expert-level insight into potential device compromises. For instance, if a device shows a targeted, remote attack against an app, AI Analysis provides a complete summary of the incident, including unusual app behaviors, identifying if the devices was hacked or code execution occurred, and recommendations for next steps.

“AI Analysis acts as an embedded forensic expert that can review suspicious activity in minutes and provide clear, actionable summaries,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “By using AI to translate complex telemetry into plain-language recommendations, we’re helping security teams respond faster and more confidently to potential mobile threats. What previously took hours or even days of manual analysis can now be summarized in minutes, significantly reducing investigation cycles.”

The new feature enables customers to analyze device activity with a single click. Once analysis is complete, AI Analysis produces a concise summary and recommended next steps, along with a detailed report to support immediate response or collaboration across teams. This capability moves beyond traditional analysis by using AI to interpret complex forensic data, delivering a clear narrative of a potential attack and outlining actionable remediation steps, a process that typically requires time and highly specialized human analysis.

By automating and streamlining the manual research typically required for mobile threat analysis, AI Analysis shortens escalation times and reduces the need for deep forensic expertise — helping organizations protect their high-risk users more efficiently.