Why ex-military professionals are a good fit for cybersecurity

After years of working as part of a team, many military veterans look for work that still carries meaning, challenge, and purpose. Cybersecurity offers a new way to serve and protect on a different battlefield.

Earlier this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced plans for staffing cuts, raising concern among veterans about benefits and job security. While the agency later stepped back from large layoffs, smaller reductions and hiring freezes have left many uncertain about what comes next.

These changes also create openings for the cybersecurity field to bring in skilled veterans and help them move into civilian careers.

Veterans’ strengths in cybersecurity

How can veterans help tackle the surge in cybercrime fueled by AI? Veterans are trained to focus on mission success, manage risk, and lead teams under pressure. Those are the qualities you need when building a cybersecurity team.

It’s important to remember that many have already worked with advanced technologies and systems, so moving into roles involving networks, software, and hardware comes naturally to them.

Veterans learn to lead with integrity, make logical decisions, plan for every outcome, and stay composed under pressure. They understand both defense and offense, which helps them think like an adversary and respond quickly to threats. Repeated drills create automatic reactions that free up mental focus when it matters most.

Beyond technical skills, those with military experience bring something often overlooked in cybersecurity: loyalty. Service in uniform builds a strong sense of duty to the mission and the team. In a field where insider threats and breaches of trust can cause serious harm, that mindset makes a difference. They’re trained to protect sensitive information and follow security protocols with precision and care.

Those with military experience aren’t entry-level recruits. They’ve spent years identifying and countering threats. Some have worked directly in cyber forensics, red teaming, and large-scale network defense, skills developed in environments where mistakes aren’t an option.

They also bring experience working in classified environments, following strict protocols, and handling sensitive information. That background builds trust, which is essential in jobs that protect critical systems. Some already hold security clearances or can get them quickly, saving employers time and cost in defense and infrastructure work.

“Through their military experience, veterans learn to combat the most sophisticated adversaries in existence and adopt an apex attacker’s perspective,” said David McGuire, CEO of SpecterOps. “Many malicious actors are not lone individuals wearing a hoodie in a cybercafe; they’re highly skilled, well-funded nation-state actors or part of larger cybercrime groups that operate like corporate organizations.

Training and transition programs

More programs now help veterans apply their military experience to cybersecurity. In the United States, the SANS VetSuccess Academy offers advanced cyber defense training and certifications for former service members. CyberVetsUSA and the Fortinet Veterans Program connect veterans to roles in network defense and threat analysis.

The Federal Virtual Training Environment (FedVTE) from the Department of Homeland Security provides free courses in ethical hacking and risk management.

Similar programs abroad, such as TechVets in the United Kingdom and Coding for Veterans in Canada, prepare former service members for cybersecurity and digital defense careers.

Bridging the gap

Still, hiring can be challenging. Military job titles and skills don’t always match civilian terms, so hiring managers may overlook what veterans bring to the table.

Hiring managers often make the mistake of focusing only on certificates and overlooking experience. Veterans have worked in situations that civilians rarely, if ever, face.

To fix this, companies should make it easier for veterans to move into cybersecurity careers, set up mentorship programs, and train managers to read military experience in practical terms.

“Organizations that recognize the value of military skills in cybersecurity can gain a lot by hiring veterans and reservists,” said Warren O’Driscoll, Head of Security Practice at NTT DATA UK and Ireland. “Doing it well takes planning, supportive policies, and a commitment to developing their people.”

Turning military skills into cybersecurity careers

Military training in operations, intelligence, and technology prepares veterans for cybersecurity work.

Cybersecurity analyst: Those with backgrounds in intelligence, surveillance, or security operations often do well in this role. Analysts monitor networks, identify vulnerabilities, and respond to incidents.

SOC specialist: Former service members with IT or communications experience are a good fit for SOC environments. These teams detect and respond to cyber threats in real time.

Cybersecurity engineer: Individuals who worked in systems, engineering, or maintenance during their service often move naturally into this role. It involves designing and securing networks, building defenses, and solving technical problems.

Digital forensics analyst: Professionals with law enforcement, intelligence, or investigative experience tend to adapt well here. Forensics specialists collect and examine digital evidence to trace intrusions and support investigations.