10 data security companies to watch in 2026

At Help Net Security, we’ve been tracking the cybersecurity world for nearly three decades. Through our Industry News section, we’ve watched countless companies rise, and push the limits of what’s possible in data protection. Some vendors consistently stand out, not just for their products but for how they think about security itself.

This year, we’re spotlighting 10 data security companies that have captured our attention. They are tackling old problems in new ways and giving security teams better control over where data lives, how it moves, and who can use it.

USA, CEO: Daniel H. Gallancy

The Atakama Browser Security Platform is a tool built for MSPs. It works as a browser extension and turns the browser into a managed workspace under MSP control. It gives MSPs the ability to enforce data policies, monitor browser activity, block threats like phishing and malware, analyze credential risks, and prevent data leakage. You also get dashboards to spot unusual behavior, and integrations to ease administration across many clients.

USA, CEO: Tianyi Jiang

AvePoint’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution helps organizations identify, classify, and protect sensitive information across cloud environments. It provides visibility into where data resides, who has access to it, and how it’s being used. By combining automated policy enforcement, encryption, and risk-based alerts, it enables proactive prevention of data exposure and compliance violations. The platform also integrates backup and recovery capabilities.

USA, CEO: Denzil Wessels

Dymium provides governed, real-time access to enterprise data by enforcing policies dynamically as applications, analytics tools, and AI systems make requests. It connects directly to data sources without duplicating or staging information, and applies identity, role, and context logic to grant the right level of access, masking or redacting sensitive fields when needed. This approach helps organizations maintain compliance, and reduce exposure risk.

USA, CEO: Troy Batterberry

EchoMark protects organizations against insider risk and unintended data leaks by embedding invisible, individualized watermarks into emails, documents, and images so that any unauthorized sharing can be traced back to its source. It operates silently and without requiring client software, integrates with common platforms, and delivers forensic insights that help detect, remediate, and deter leaks while maintaining seamless workflows.

USA, CEO: Simon Taylor

HYCU provides data protection as a service, helping organizations back up, recover, migrate, and secure data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments. Their platform is designed to reduce complexity, eliminate infrastructure overhead, and deliver unified backup and recovery. With automated workflows and deep integration with IT stacks, HYCU empowers businesses to protect against data loss, outages, and ransomware while keeping operations resilient.

USA, CEO: Keng Lim

NextLabs delivers a suite of data-centric security products that ensure enterprises can protect information wherever it resides. Their platform uses attribute-based access control and dynamic authorization to enforce policies in real time across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Through persistent protection on data in use, at rest, and in transit, NextLabs enables policy management, protection across applications, and audit visibility to mitigate regulatory risks and insider threats.

USA, CEO: Gadi Evron

Knostic enables organizations to adopt enterprise AI safely by applying “need-to-know” controls to large language models (LLMs). It identifies where AI tools may overshare sensitive content, prevents inappropriate disclosure in real time, and enforces governance so that users, agents, and assistants only get access to information aligned with their roles.

USA, CEO: William Weiss

Paperclip offers a secure and integrated suite of enterprise solutions to manage, automate, and protect sensitive documents and communications. Its platform includes always-encrypted data processing, AI-powered document transcription, cloud content management, encrypted email, e-signatures, and secure file exchange to keep data safe throughout its lifecycle.

USA, CEO: J. Gaston Siri

SideDrawer provides a secure digital vault platform for financial services firms that centralizes document management, automates data collection workflows, and enforces role-based access and compliance controls. It connects with existing systems via APIs and integrations, supports mobile access and custom branding, and tracks all activity to help firms streamline operations while safeguarding sensitive client information.

Spain, CEO: Luis Ángel Del Valle Echavarri

SealPath provides data-centric protection that keeps business documents secure, whether stored locally, in the cloud, or shared externally. Its technology allows organizations to maintain control of access and permissions even after a file leaves their environment, while integrating with existing systems. SealPath helps companies of all sizes safeguard sensitive information without disrupting everyday workflows.