Ivanti enhances its solutions portfolio to drive secure, scalable, and streamlined IT operations

Ivanti announced product enhancements across its solution pillars, empowering our customers to accelerate cloud adoption, strengthen security posture and streamline IT operations.

Distributed workforce requires seamless and secure access to the applications, endpoints and data essential to every role. Ivanti’s latest product updates equip IT and security teams with the power to scale operations at their own pace, modernize security and simplify management. With these advancements, organizations can adapt to evolving threats and drive productivity while supporting their workforce.

“Ivanti’s latest release centers around enabling our customers to scale securely and operate efficiently, while staying ahead of evolving threats,” said Julian Critchfield, SVP, Product Management at Ivanti. “With modernized security and seamless cloud integration, we’re delivering the innovative solutions that IT and security teams need so they are able to work smarter and more proactively in the face of constant change.”

Key highlights of the release include:

Strengthened network security and architecture

Ivanti Connect Secure (ICS) version 25.X introduces a comprehensive architectural overhaul, featuring an enterprise-grade Oracle Linux OS, gateway enhancements and hardening enhancements such as SELinux enforcement.

Enhanced enterprise service management efficiency

Modern chat UI for enhanced self-service and branded customer experiences.

AI Write Assist, designed to facilitate faster agent prompts and context-aware communication.

Modernized endpoint management and security

Enhanced Ring Deployment capabilities in Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management now streamline the creation and maintenance of deployment environments, saving time and effort while enabling more dynamic, continuous coverage that improves security and reduces threats.

Zero-Day support for Apple 26 and Android 16 operating systems in Ivanti Neurons for MDM and EPMM ensure readiness for the latest devices and patches, supporting BYOD and seamless migration.

Ivanti Neurons supports non-persistent virtual desktops as seamlessly as physical devices. IT teams get unified, automated control over every desktop, speeding up cloud migrations and reducing manual efforts by supporting all common endpoint environments. Available for beta testing.

A new AI-powered diagnostics experience in Ivanti Neurons Workspace is available for customers in tech preview, using large language models and edge sensors to automate device issue detection and root-cause analysis. Identify and solve device problems with AI Diagnostics. Just enter symptoms and get instant root-cause analysis and clear next steps, resulting in faster resolutions.

With over 20 years of experience in OS provisioning and endpoint management, Ivanti now brings OS Imaging to the cloud, offering flexibility and support customers need. Ivanti provides both traditional imaging and Autopilot options to ease cloud migration. This capability will be available to customers in tech preview.

“We now have capabilities that would have previously required custom development, like interacting with end users through chatbots within Teams. Ivanti helped us automate and evolve with a level of insight we never had before,” said Edgard Souza, IT Infrastructure and Security Coordinator at Agrex Brazil.

Yelena Mackay has been appointed as VP, AI Strategy, tasked with leading and accelerating Ivanti’s AI initiatives across all business functions. In this role, Mackay will shape and execute Ivanti’s AI strategy and roadmap, driving both revenue growth and operational productivity. Her leadership will help ensure that Ivanti’s enterprise-wide adoption of AI delivers faster, more efficient outcomes for customers and partners.