NETSCOUT’s KlearSight Sensor delivers visibility into encrypted Kubernetes environments

NETSCOUT announced an innovation designed to meet organizations’ needs for observability within complex cloud environments. With the demands of large, multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments, organizations often face challenges related to visibility and blind spots across their environments.

The Omnis KlearSight Sensor for Kubernetes (KlearSight) delivers insights into system performance, health, and cost drivers. This solution is built to support dynamic and distributed architectures, environments that are inherently challenging to monitor due to their encrypted nature.

KlearSight captures Kubernetes packets and SSL messages directly from the Linux kernel’s networking stack after decryption has occurred. It then converts this data into standard IT traffic, enabling visibility into application-layer communications without requiring access to encryption keys. By providing deep visibility into cloud environments, KlearSight enables organizations to better manage and optimize their infrastructure, ensuring more reliable and efficient operations.

“Microservices running on a Kubernetes cluster generate multiple metrics, events, logs, and traces to provide some visibility across complex multi-cloud environments,” stated Jim Frey, principal analyst, Omdia.

“However, searching through telemetry data streams to determine the root cause of an incident can be like searching for multiple needles across multiple haystacks. The ultimate source of truth lies in packets, and organizations can only benefit by establishing this level of visibility enterprise-wide, including the cloud and Kubernetes environments. Time and again, this has proven to be crucial for rapid recognition and diagnosis of performance incidents and issues while also enhancing AI-driven observability,” Frey continued.

Developed from NETSCOUT’s expertise in network traffic analysis, deep packet inspection (DPI), and real-time traffic intelligence, KlearSight uses extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) technology to extract packets from within the Linux kernel’s networking stack. It extends and enhances observability to understand system behavior and accelerate troubleshooting and incident response with unprecedented, low-overhead access to granular system and application data.

The result is moving beyond monitoring what is happening in the environment towards understanding the why of any issue, including unusual patterns and anomalies, that often go unnoticed.

“NETSCOUT has been delivering innovative observability and visibility solutions that address end-through-end performance challenges for decades,” stated Phil Gray, AVP, product management, NETSCOUT. “Our solutions are mission-critical to large enterprises across all industries, especially as AI and cloud complexity continue to accelerate.”