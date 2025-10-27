Albireo PCS delivers secure, managed cloud alternative to on-premise servers

Albireo Energy launched Private Cloud Services (PCS), a secure, fully managed cloud service designed to host and protect Building Automation System (BAS) and Energy Power Management Systems (EPMS) data without the capital expense, complexity, or risk of traditional on-premise servers.

PCS separates operational technology (OT) from core information technology (IT) by transferring BAS and EPMS data and applications to a SOC 2 Type 2–certified, cybersecure cloud platform that Albireo Energy hosts and maintains.

The service provides 99% data accessibility and visibility through a fully managed environment that includes hardware installation, secure data transfer via a clientless VPN, and continuous updates and cybersecurity monitoring to ensure the platform remains current, stable, and compliant.

“PCS removes the tension between IT and building management by safeguarding building systems from enterprise network vulnerabilities while maintaining seamless connectivity for facility managers,” said Kevin Baxter, President of Albireo Energy. “It delivers what both have been asking for — a fully managed alternative to on-premise, capital intensive servers with end-to-end protection and performance unmatched in the BAS industry.”

Unlike generic IT cloud offerings, Albireo Energy PCS is technology-flexible, integrating with all major BAS and EPMS technologies. It also works seamlessly with other Albireo Energy Intelligent Services, including Critical Alarm Messenger (CALM) and Simple Building Analytics (fault detection and diagnostics), giving customers a unified, cybersecure environment to monitor, analyze, and act on building performance data.

Private Cloud Services can be added to new or existing Albireo Energy service agreements. Implementation includes site assessment, configuration, testing, and training, with most migrations completed in just weeks.

PCS is managed by the Albireo Energy Managed Services Center (MSC), which maintains technical expertise across major OEM products and Albireo’s intelligent services. The MSC provides 24×7 monitoring, engineering support, and system optimization to ensure reliability, compliance, and operational uptime.