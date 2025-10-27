eBook: A quarter century of Active Directory
Active Directory (AD) remains the backbone of enterprise identity and a prime target for attackers. Explore its 25-year history, evolving risks, and how organizations can modernize password security.
This eBook shows why AD defenses must evolve and how to stop credential-based attacks before they succeed:
- Why passwords, MFA, and backups fail against modern threats
- How infostealers and dark web exposures fuel AD compromise
- Key compliance mandates requiring credential screening
- Six practical steps to harden AD with continuous credential defense
Discover how to protect AD without adding friction for users or overhead for admins.