Active Directory (AD) remains the backbone of enterprise identity and a prime target for attackers. Explore its 25-year history, evolving risks, and how organizations can modernize password security.

This eBook shows why AD defenses must evolve and how to stop credential-based attacks before they succeed:

Why passwords, MFA, and backups fail against modern threats

How infostealers and dark web exposures fuel AD compromise

Key compliance mandates requiring credential screening

Six practical steps to harden AD with continuous credential defense

Discover how to protect AD without adding friction for users or overhead for admins.

Download eBook: A quarter century of Active Directory