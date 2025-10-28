Cobalt transforms ad-hoc security testing into a continuous, managed program

Cobalt has undergone a large-scale expansion of its Cobalt Offensive Security Platform to transform offensive security from ad-hoc tests into a continuous, centrally managed program. The human led, AI-powered platform provides the visibility, control, and efficiency needed to secure organizations, from code to company, at scale.

According to the 2025 Gartner Innovation Insight: Penetration Testing as a Service report, “by 2029, organizations adopting PTaaS will perform penetration testing up to five times more frequently than those relying solely on traditional methods.”

Pentesting is fundamentally slow and inflexible, relying on fixed scopes and delivering findings via static PDFs long after testing concludes. This leaves development teams operating in the dark and provides only a point-in-time snapshot, lacking the scale and strategic value modern enterprises demand. This limitation is why Cobalt built the Cobalt Platform: to replace the legacy model with a unified, strategic, and continuous offensive security program.

Cobalt helps organizations transform their pentesting program from a series of manual, disconnected tests into a single, optimized program. It provides the enterprise-grade controls, automation, and visibility businesses need to centralize their offensive security, from initial setup to final reporting.

It includes:

Pentest planning and calendar view: Efficiently schedules pentests to align with each company’s needs, providing the ability to plan the assets they want to test and when.

Efficiently schedules pentests to align with each company’s needs, providing the ability to plan the assets they want to test and when. Integrations: Seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. The native integrations or workflow builder automatically connects with 50+ tools.

Seamlessly integrates with existing workflows. The native integrations or workflow builder automatically connects with 50+ tools. Ability to create and manage in-house pentests: Organizations can launch and manage in-house pentests within the Cobalt Platform. They can set up a pentest, invite their own pentesters, and analyze results in one place.

Organizations can launch and manage in-house pentests within the Cobalt Platform. They can set up a pentest, invite their own pentesters, and analyze results in one place. Insights and benchmarks: Tracks progress over time, benchmarks against peers, and identifies actionable steps to strengthen security posture.

“Enterprises are rapidly evolving beyond fragmented, project-based security approaches—they need a unified, intelligence-driven program that keeps pace with their threat environment,” said Sonali Shah, CEO, Cobalt. “Cobalt delivers programmatic excellence by bringing together AI-powered automation and elite human expertise. It transforms offensive security from a compliance checkbox into a continuous advantage, giving organizations the visibility to understand their risk posture in real time, and the speed to remediate vulnerabilities before they become business disruptors.”