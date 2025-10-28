IRISSCON 2025 to address the human impact on cybersecurity

Recent high-profile cybersecurity breaches affecting global brands share a common link: the human factor. Expert speakers will cover this subject in depth at IRISSCON 2025, which takes place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday November 5.

Now in its 16th year, IRISSCON brings together leading cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and law enforcement experts to discuss the latest challenges and trends in cybersecurity. This year’s conference theme, ‘The Human Factor in Cybersecurity’, reflects growing concern across the industry following major breaches involving Marks & Spencer, Jaguar Land Rover, and The Co-Op.

According to the respected Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report 2025, the human factor was present in 60% of cases, based on analysis of more than 22,000 security incidents, including 12,195 confirmed data breaches.

IRISSCON will examine how people, rather than technology alone, continue to pose a significant risk to organisations’ security and will also explore how they can be an effective line of defence. The event features sessions exploring the psychological, behavioural, and operational aspects of security, with presentations from:

Jenny Radcliffe, renowned social engineer and “People Hacker,” who will delve into the art of manipulation in cybersecurity.

Joe Tidy, BBC Cyber Correspondent and author of CTRL ALT Chaos, discussing the human stories behind cybercrime investigations.

Regina Bluman, Business Information Security Officer at Marks & Spencer, sharing insights on managing human risk within large enterprises.

Mick Moran, CEO of the Irish Internet Hotline and former Europol specialist, addressing human factors in online child protection and digital investigations.

IRISSCON 2025 will also explore the impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity, from AI-driven attacks and defence strategies to the ethical use of intelligent systems in incident response.

Other national and international speakers lined up for the event include Wendy Nather (1Password), Dr. Hazel Murray (Munster Technological University), Daniele Catteddu (Cloud Security Alliance), as well as representatives from Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre and the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

“Technology continues to evolve, but human behaviour remains at the core of most security incidents. This year’s IRISSCON aims to help businesses understand, manage, and reduce that human risk, particularly as AI begins to amplify both opportunities and threats in cybersecurity,” said Brian Honan, the head and founder of IRISSCERT.

Registration for IRISSCON 2025 costs €50 and is now open. The day-long event promises engaging discussions, valuable networking, and actionable insights for professionals charged with safeguarding Ireland’s digital future.