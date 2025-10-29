Acronis Cyber Protect Local brings unified cyber protection to cloud-restricted environments

Acronis announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Local, a solution that delivers natively integrated cyber resilience for on-premises, sovereign private cloud, and air-gapped IT and OT environments. Designed for organizations where cloud deployment is not an option, the solution combines backup, recovery, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in a single platform, enabling agile, resilient, and compliant IT and OT operations while reducing costs and operational complexity.

Acronis Cyber Protect Local keeps the data securely within the customer’s perimeter, ensuring full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. The solution supports legacy systems and modern hypervisors including Windows XP, OT/ICS environments, Nutanix, Proxmox, VMware, and Hyper-V to ensure complete coverage across mixed infrastructures. Customers benefit from strong backward compatibility, one-click self-service recovery, and expanded workload portability for virtual and hyper-converged environments.

Users also gain the advantage of natively integrated endpoint security and management, including automated discovery of unmanaged devices via Device Sense, helping reduce tooling complexity while enhancing operational efficiency. P2V, V2V, and cross-platform recovery are simplified, with no need for separate agent installations, enabling organizations to migrate workloads seamlessly while maintaining protection.

“Despite the broad adoption of cloud-based applications, there is critical infrastructure that requires on-premises deployment and protection,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis.

“The systems that ensure we have access to water, electricity, technology, healthcare, and transportation are vulnerable targets for cyberattacks due to their reliance on outdated software and hardware. In 2025, over 50% of OT organizations reported at least one cybersecurity incident. Acronis Cyber Protect Local brings the power and innovation of our trusted cloud cyber protection platform directly on-premises, running on a dedicated management server within the customer’s internal networks to meet strict security and data location requirements,” Magdanurov continued.

By consolidating multiple tools into a single platform, Acronis Cyber Protect Local reduces complexity and improves IT professional productivity while enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the cost of ownership. AI-driven automation, anomaly detection, self-service recovery, cross-platform migration, and SIEM integration enable both IT and non-IT users to respond to threats and disruptions.

Key capabilities include:

Unified cyber resilience: Backup, recovery, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in a single agent and single console.

Backup, recovery, cybersecurity, and endpoint management in a single agent and single console. Data sovereignty: Keeps management and data within customer perimeter to ensure compliance.

Keeps management and data within customer perimeter to ensure compliance. Comprehensive workload support: Covers legacy OS, OT/ICS, and modern virtualization platforms for complete protection across hybrid and mixed environments.

Covers legacy OS, OT/ICS, and modern virtualization platforms for complete protection across hybrid and mixed environments. AI-driven automation: Streamlines management, anomaly detection, and remediation.

Streamlines management, anomaly detection, and remediation. Self-service recovery: Empowers users to recover data and systems independently, improving resilience.

Empowers users to recover data and systems independently, improving resilience. Cross-platform agility: Enables seamless migration and recovery across diverse environments.

With Acronis Cyber Protect Local, organizations gain proactive, active, and reactive defense layers purpose-built for environments where cloud connectivity is limited or prohibited. This local-first innovation extends the reach of Acronis’ global cyber protection technology to enterprises, industrial organizations, and multi-site entities that require secure, disconnected deployment options.