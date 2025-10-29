Commvault introduces Data Rooms to securely connect backup data with AI platforms

Commvault introduced Data Rooms, a secure environment that enables enterprises to safely connect their trusted backup data to the AI platforms they rely on, or to their own AI initiatives, such as internal data lakes.

By combining governed, self-service access with built-in classification and compliance controls, Data Rooms bridges the gap between data protection and data activation, helping organizations transform backup data into AI-ready assets without adding new risk or complexity.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many still struggle to make their data both accessible and trustworthy. In fact, nearly three quarters of IT leaders say using AI makes their organizations more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Trust is at the core of responsible AI, trust that sensitive data remains confidential, governed, and compliant as it’s ready for use. Yet, the process of identifying, preparing, and exporting data from multiple sources into a single source through the traditional extract, transform, and load (“ETL”) workflow, remains time-consuming and can introduce compliance risks when not properly governed.

Turning data protection into data activation

With the new Data Rooms offering, authorized users can locate and prepare data directly from backup repositories across on-premises and cloud environments. Built-in governance helps maintain control so that approved, access policy-compliant datasets can be safely shared and exported, with classification, sensitivity tagging, and audit trails automatically applied.

Additionally, Data Rooms operate within Commvault Cloud’s zero-trust architecture, leveraging role-based access controls (RBAC) and encryption at rest and in transit. These safety measures can give organizations confidence that their data remains protected, governed, and traceable from backup to activation.

“AI initiatives often stall because organizations can’t safely access or prepare the data they already have,” said Jonathan Brown, Lead Analyst at Omdia. “Commvault’s Data Rooms connect resilience and analytics in a controlled, auditable way, helping enterprises operationalize AI faster without increasing risk.”

By integrating directly with Commvault Cloud, Data Rooms gives authorized users governed access to files, emails, and objects across environments. It automates data discovery, and classification, simplifying the creation of curated, AI-ready datasets. As enterprises move from data protection to data utilization, Commvault preserves data trust, and supports compliance and readiness throughout the activation process.

Key benefits for enterprises:

Accelerate insights: Bridge the gap between backup and analytics. Discover and export historical data in open-standard, AI-ready formats such as Apache Iceberg or Parquet to fuel model training and business intelligence.

Bridge the gap between backup and analytics. Discover and export historical data in open-standard, AI-ready formats such as Apache Iceberg or Parquet to fuel model training and business intelligence. Support compliance: Advance governance across the data lifecycle with AI-enabled classification, policy-based redaction, and audit-ready controls that help protect sensitive data even as it’s activated for AI and analytics.

Advance governance across the data lifecycle with AI-enabled classification, policy-based redaction, and audit-ready controls that help protect sensitive data even as it’s activated for AI and analytics. Simplify operations: Reduce manual ETL processes with automated data discovery, curation, and delivery to analytics platforms like Snowflake and Microsoft Azure.

“Organizations are beginning to realize that their historical data is more than just insurance, it’s a powerful, untapped strategic asset,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. “With Commvault Data Rooms, enterprises can confidently export their secondary data and harness it with the AI platform of their choice to unlock new opportunities for intelligence, innovation, and business growth.”