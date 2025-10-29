Product showcase: Syteca – The human-centric insider threat management platform

Most organizations think the greatest danger lurks outside their walls. But statistics keep proving otherwise. According to Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigation Report, 60% of breaches involve the human element. The real risk often comes from within – from a trusted partner who clicks a phishing link, a disgruntled employee who decides to leave with your intellectual property, or a clinician who downloads sensitive patient records for malicious purposes.

For organizations with lean IT resources, the human factor becomes the biggest blind spot, often resulting in costly breaches, compliance failures, and loss of trust. The Syteca cybersecurity platform could prevent all that.

Syteca’s holistic approach to insider risks

Syteca is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that gives organizations continuous visibility into what’s happening inside their IT environment without slowing users down or compromising their privacy. The key features include:

User session monitoring

At the heart of Syteca is continuous, real-time session monitoring, which provides you with complete visibility into users’ computer activity. Each command, file upload, and on-screen click is recorded. Syteca records entire user sessions in high-resolution screen capture or full-motion video format, complemented by precise timestamps and metadata: typed keystrokes, launched apps, visited URLs, etc. Your security team can replay any session exactly as it occurred – pausing, fast-forwarding, and searching through events.

Reviewing detailed user sessions helps teams identify risky behavior, policy violations, or malicious intent with full contextual clarity. All recordings are securely stored in a tamper-proof format and can support forensic investigations or compliance audits.

Sensitive data masking

Syteca allows you to “have your cake and eat it too”. You get full visibility into what users are doing, but any sensitive data (like Social Security Numbers or credit card numbers) is masked out to maintain user privacy. Syteca automatically detects confidential data appearing on screen, and then immediately blurs it.

Additionally, Syteca’s data pseudonymization feature allows you to hide user data in monitoring results and reports on user activity, ensuring full compliance with privacy regulations like the GDPR.

This approach to insider threat monitoring truly makes security human-centric – it respects individual privacy while still catching risky user activity.

For industries like healthcare, finance, and retail, this feature is a real game-changer: it prevents accidental exposure of sensitive personal data during oversight and keeps monitoring compliant with privacy regulations like the GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Automated alerts and incident response

Monitoring is only half the battle – quickly responding to risky activity is crucial. Syteca excels at detecting unusual user activity in real time and helping teams respond before a breach occurs. Unusual patterns like an employee accessing servers outside working hours or an admin installing a prohibited app trigger alerts. Each default and custom alert comes with a risk score and context.

After the alert is triggered, you can replay the user session to analyze context and respond to threats in real time. You can also automate the following response actions: log the user out of their session, terminate a suspicious process, deny an unauthorized USB device, or display a warning message to the user.

The platform also logs all the alerts, creating a thorough forensic trail to support any investigation or regulatory audit.

Privileged access management

Syteca centralizes control over privileged access. You can detect unmanaged accounts and take them under control, eliminating security gaps within the network. Syteca also lets you grant time-limited and approval-based access to the most critical systems.

Syteca PAM also helps you secure and control password management in your organization. Instead of letting employees manage and share their credentials manually, you can protect them in a centralized, encrypted vault and then provide users with secrets without exposing the actual passwords. For extra protection, Syteca offers two-factor authentication for all endpoints.

Syteca’s agentless Web Connection Manager allows users to launch secure RDP or SSH sessions directly from their browser. This significantly streamlines deployment, especially for distributed or hybrid teams.

Audit-ready reporting

Syteca simplifies preparation for audits with automated, audit-ready reports that demonstrate all user activities in one place. Every privileged session, alert, and administrative action is documented and presented in a convenient format.

Security teams can instantly generate reports that can help support compliance audits, detailing who accessed which system, when, and what actions were performed. You can also export encrypted user sessions for forensic investigations.

Absolute security, real efficiency

Syteca isn’t just about stronger cybersecurity – it’s about building smarter, more sustainable operations. The platform turns visibility and control into measurable business outcomes: faster setup, easier scaling, and tangible ROI.

Quick deployment. Syteca is designed for fast and simple deployment across diverse infrastructures, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It integrates smoothly with existing SIEMs, SSO providers, and ticketing systems.

Flexible licensing. Syteca’s licensing adapts to growing organizations, letting you pay only for what you actually use. This flexibility helps security and finance teams align costs with real operational demand.

Optimal performance. Syteca’s high availability mode allows distributing the load across multiple server instances, allowing you to monitor thousands of endpoints without disruptions or lags.

Scalability. Syteca can scale seamlessly as your cybersecurity needs expand. The multi-tenant architecture allows organizations to run multiple isolated tenants within a shared Syteca environment.

Proven ROI in months. Organizations typically report ROI within the first six to nine months of deployment. With minimized insider risks, smoother audits, and reduced administrative effort, Syteca quickly demonstrates value.

Syteca: Your trusted partner in the long run

Real protection isn’t about adding more alerts – it’s about gaining a 360° view of activity within your network and the ability to stop threats quickly. Syteca helps organizations do exactly that.

Fewer insider threats thanks to real-time alerts and automated response.

thanks to real-time alerts and automated response. Faster investigations with replayable user sessions and visibility into every action.

with replayable user sessions and visibility into every action. Simpler compliance backed by comprehensive reports that can satisfy executives and regulators alike.

Learn how the Syteca insider threat management platform can help you combat insider risks while staying compliant.