Rapid7 strengthens security with AI-powered risk and vulnerability insights

Rapid7 announced AI-generated risk intelligence as part of the Rapid7 Command Platform. Delivered through Remediation Hub, the new capability accelerates remediation by giving security teams a contextual, and actionable view of each exposure, transforming vulnerability data into risk intelligence informed decisions that help teams to prioritize remediation, and communicate and collaborate with internal teams to drive measurable risk reduction.

In addition, Rapid7 added new vulnerability intelligence capabilities to Intelligence Hub, the company’s integrated threat intelligence solution designed to provide security teams with meaningful context and actionable insights for accelerated detection and response.

The gap between detection and action continues to widen. According to Forrester, “lack of comprehensive vulnerability and exposure remediation prioritization strategy is among the biggest IT/security challenges for 22% of enterprise security decision-makers’ organizations.”

As threat actors exploit vulnerabilities within days and security teams face mounting pressure to show measurable risk reduction, organizations need faster, more intelligent ways to decide what to fix first. Rapid7’s latest innovations directly address this need, empowering teams to cut through noise, focus on impact, and remediate exposures with precision and confidence.

“Exposures are growing faster than teams can respond,” said Craig Adams, CPO at Rapid7. “Organizations rely on their security partners to give them the context they need to prioritize. Our latest innovations around AI-generated risk and vulnerability intelligence provide important insights into exploitability, asset criticality, and potential risk. The result: shared context, fewer debates, and faster mean time to remediate (MTTR).”

AI-generated risk summaries in Remediation Hub

With these new risk summaries, organizations can immediately see which systems are affected, the real-world activity surrounding each risk, and recommend next steps, from patching to applying compensating controls.

By embedding AI-driven context directly into these summaries, Rapid7 enables faster decision-making and stronger alignment between security and IT teams. Within seconds, Rapid7’s AI-generated summaries fuse exploit signals, asset criticality, and vulnerability data from multiple sources into a concise, plain-language brief that enables teams to quickly prioritize risks.

Each summary provides:

Prioritization clarity based on exploitation likelihood and business impact

IT-ready context for tickets and change windows

Fact-based urgency using CISA KEV, EPSS, and threat intelligence data

Effort estimates for patch coverage and blockers

Vulnerability intelligence in Intelligence Hub

With its latest vulnerability intelligence capabilities, Intelligence Hub delivers curated, real-world threat context to exploited CVEs, allowing security teams to effectively prioritize remediation efforts based on their organization’s specific risk.

Rapid7’s vulnerability intelligence, available within Intelligence Hub, cuts through the noise and alert storms to identify and surface the vulnerabilities that actually matter, rather than leaving security teams to rely on generic security ratings to decipher what is a true risk for their organization.

Curated CVE profiles, powered by a combination of Rapid7 Labs vulnerability and threat research, real-world vulnerability assessments from AttackerKB, and public metadata, enable actionable, adversary-aware prioritization and mitigation of exploited CVEs for security teams. These insights will also be integrated into Remediation Hub, providing customers with threat actor context to support their vulnerability prioritization process.