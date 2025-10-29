ZEST Security launches free AI-based remediation risk assessment for security teams

ZEST Security announced its free remediation risk assessment. The industry is overflowing with tools to identify vulnerabilities, but these tools all fail to provide context that has real operational impact. ZEST is bridging that gap by offering curated remediation pathways for security teams to address the most critical issues.

ZEST’s remediation assessment leverages AI to analyze vulnerabilities in organizations’ environments. Rather than just providing a list of vulnerabilities, the assessment generates a full, comprehensive report. Its AI agents automatically dismiss findings that are not relevant or exploitable and prioritize those that pose a real risk.

The AI agents also simulate different remediation pathways and report the lowest-effort, highest value remediations to clean up the noise from the backlog and have clarity for MTTR.

The remediation assessment is designed to be seamless:

AI-powered prioritization – Automatically filters out non-critical vulnerabilities and prioritizes risks based on how organizations run their systems

– Automatically filters out non-critical vulnerabilities and prioritizes risks based on how organizations run their systems Remediation simulation – Identifies remediation pathways for business-critical vulnerabilities with the least amount of action

– Identifies remediation pathways for business-critical vulnerabilities with the least amount of action Easy integration – Only needs native integration to one cloud environment, vulnerability scanner and infrastructure file, no installation or business disruption

Organizations can choose between two access models: Report Only and Platform Access.

Report Only is self-service and delivers a complete remediation report within 48 hours of sign-up, no meetings or onboarding required.

Platform Access gives organizations a deeper, interactive experience with access to ZEST’s AI-powered remediation platform for 14 days in addition to the report. This allows security teams to visualize their risk landscape and simulate remediation scenarios. Users can investigate and understand how ZEST’s agents created its curated remediation pathways.

“Most cybersecurity assessments stop at listing risks,” said Snir Ben Shimol, CEO of ZEST Security. “We’re going a step further by telling organizations exactly what to fix, sifting the focus from visibility to actual remediation. And we’re doing it for free.”

Early users of the remediation risk assessment have reported a 90% decrease in vulnerability noise, significantly improving remediation speed and business continuity.

ZEST’s free remediation risk assessment is now available. Organizations can sign up to receive their personalized report within 48 hours.