Upwind unveils AI-powered Exposure Validation Engine to redefine dynamic CSPM

Upwind has launched its Exposure Validation Engine, a capability that introduces dynamic, real-time validation into the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) layer. This innovation enables security, engineering, and compliance teams to validate live cloud exposures with precision under real-world conditions.

“Cloud security teams are tasked to do the impossible, to protect digital assets in ever changing cloud environment.” said Amiram Shachar, CEO of Upwind. “Our job is to simplify the work of cloud security leaders with more clarity, evidence-backed findings and precision. With this new Exposure Validation Engine, cloud security posture and exposure management moves from a noisy, reactive process to a precise, evidence-driven workflow so security teams could drive organizational impact faster.”

Redefining cloud exposure management

At the core of the new dynamic CSPM capability is an AI-based validation framework that fuses configuration analysis with live exposure and reachability testing to test cloud exposures the way attackers would. It introduces external reachability checks that probe live internet paths to confirm whether assets are truly accessible and exploitable.

In the first two weeks of testing, Upwind safely identified tens of terabytes of sensitive data exposed by Fortune 2000 organizations, including AI models, datasets, and entire disks, demonstrating the widespread and unseen nature of real-world exposures, many of which had gone undetected by traditional CSPMs.

By validating each potential exposure in real time under attacker-simulated conditions, Upwind provides the first CSPM experience that turns theoretical posture data into verified, evidence-based risk intelligence. Each exposure includes step-by-step evidence, reproducible commands, and structured outputs for full transparency.

The result is an evidence-driven workflow that replaces guesswork with precision. This approach has shown a 90% reduction in false positives, cutting noisy misconfiguration alerts down to help teams focus only on exposures that are truly exploitable.

Built for high-volume, high-stakes environments

Upwind’s dynamic CSPM is purpose-built for teams operating complex, high-volume cloud environments where misconfigurations are frequent and context is critical. Whether managing sprawling multi-cloud environments or navigating compliance demands, the Exposure Validation Engine helps organizations:

Security teams: Eliminate alert fatigue by validating which findings are genuinely exploitable to prioritize real risks

Engineering teams: Validate and fix issues faster with reproducible, step-level commands that make it simple to confirm and remediate issues quickly without guesswork

Compliance teams: Generate audit-ready evidence for every validation performed, giving regulators and auditors clear proof of control effectiveness

Upwind’s dynamic validation engine marks a major milestone in Upwind’s mission to deliver certainty in cloud security, making it the first to integrate configuration analysis with real-time, runtime validation. With this advancement, Upwind sets a new standard as the first CSPM to deliver runtime-first validation across the entire posture management layer.