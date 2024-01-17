Best practices to mitigate alert fatigue

In this Help Net Security video, Peter Manev, Chief Strategy Officer at Stamus Networks, discusses a pervasive problem plaguing security analysts called “alert fatigue,” – which occurs when security teams become desensitized to an overwhelming volume of alerts, causing them to miss or overlook critical events and have slower response times.

The most talked about contributor to this problem is the number of alerts generated by threat detection systems. But, a variety of other factors also contribute – and many are within the organization’s control.