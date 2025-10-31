ImmuniWeb Continuous now enables always-on, AI-powered security testing

ImmuniWeb has unveiled an upgraded version of ImmuniWeb Continuous, designed for continuous penetration testing and 24/7 automated vulnerability scanning of web applications, APIs, and microservices.

The new solution is a perfect fit for organizations that have more than ten web applications residing in various on-premise and cloud environments or being maintained by different teams. With ImmuniWeb Continuous, organizations can now implement an enterprise-wide and uninterrupted security testing, detection and prioritization of vulnerabilities and weaknesses in their web applications.

Organizations that due to their risk appetite or regulatory requirements need manual testing of their web applications may select in one click which apps will be tested by human experts, while all other apps and APIs will be continually scanned by the ImmuniWeb’s AI technology.

Among the key advantages of the new solution is that all testing is supervised and managed by ImmuniWeb experts, so organizations no longer need to worry that someone on their team might accidentally forget to launch or properly configure a vulnerability scan, fail to share security findings with developers in a timely manner, or neglect to schedule testing frequently enough, potentially leading to security incidents or even data breaches.

The solution is designed to provide a comprehensive visibility of all applications and APIs in a single and centrally managed place, offering holistic and real-time view on the state of corporate application security.

ImmuniWeb Continuous offers the following benefits to cybersecurity professionals, software engineers and compliance officers:

Centrally managed dashboard with all application security findings across organization

Simple and flexible configuration of testing mode, methodology and authentication

Granular classification of applications and findings by owner, type, risk or impact

Contractual zero false-positives SLA with a money-back guarantee

24/7 access to ImmuniWeb security analysts for any assistance

Fine-grained access permission and instant notifications

Furthermore, the solution offers a fixed price per penetration testing target, as well as per automated scanning target, ensuring that ImmuniWeb’s clients and partners will have transparency, predictability and certainty of their application security budget.

“With the new offering, ImmuniWeb brings a peace of mind to both cybersecurity professionals and software development teams, who finally get an assurance of continuous and holistic application security testing equipped with a smart prioritization of findings. ImmuniWeb Continuous empowers our clients to take care of their business priorities, while we take care of their application security in an efficient, effective and permanent manner,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect & CEO at ImmuniWeb.