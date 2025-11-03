Product showcase: Cogent Community democratizes vulnerability intelligence with agentic AI

The volume of threat intelligence data has grown exponentially, but the ability to interpret and act on it has not. Every day brings new CVE disclosures, exploit releases, and vendor advisories.

Teams are buried under overlapping feeds, inconsistent formats, and fragmented context. Even with advanced tools, analyzing raw intelligence into prioritized, evidence-based action remains one of the hardest problems in modern security operations.

Cogent Security addresses this problem head-on with its industry-first AI taskforce for vulnerability management. And with its newly introduced Cogent Community, the company is now delivering an open-access, free-to-use tool that helps security teams operationalize vulnerability intelligence.

Cogent Community combines industry-leading vulnerability and exploit data from VulnCheck with Cogent’s domain-trained AI to deliver instant analysis, plain-language explanations, and actionable remediation guidance. This enables teams to take action on threat intelligence faster, stay ahead of emerging exploits, and defend against AI-powered adversaries.

Addressing signal overload in vulnerability management

Security teams are dealing with an overwhelming and siloed threat intelligence ecosystem. Practitioners must constantly pull data from multiple feeds, including vendor advisories, vulnerability records, exploit releases, threat researcher findings, and other sources. Across all of these raw feeds, teams must then determine which issues matter most to their organizations.

This process is time consuming and inconsistent. Teams often spend hours reconciling duplicate data, verifying exploitation activity, and mapping vulnerabilities to their assets. Unfortunately, this can result in slow triage, long exposure windows, and an increased risk of missing critical exploits in the wild.

Cogent Community was designed to alleviate this problem by using AI to bridge the gap between raw vulnerability data and actionable decisions. It helps teams move from reactive monitoring to proactive defense.

Staying ahead of AI-powered threats

In addition to the sheer volume of vulnerability intelligence that security teams must sift through, there’s the added pressure from new AI-powered threats. Adversaries are using AI to generate code that expands the attack surface, LLMs are accelerating the weaponization of CVEs, and vulnerability exploitation is now the fastest-growing cause of breaches. These new attack methods now make AI a requirement for defenders to keep up.

Vineet Edupuganti, co-founder and CEO of Cogent Security, shares, “The goal of Cogent Community is to give security practitioners a free tool to stay ahead of threats. Security teams can no longer manage the vulnerability and exploit data that’s at their fingertips. Cogent Community puts specialized agents in the hands of every practitioner to cut through the noise, make sense of their intelligence, and remediate faster to defend against AI-powered threats.”

Key features of Cogent Community

Discover feed

At the core of Cogent Community is a customizable, real-time feed for vulnerability and exploit intelligence showing breaking disclosures, trending activity, and updates on topics each user follows.

Example: A new CVE drops. Open Community to see a unified view of early write-ups, advisories, and development on exploits as coverage rolls in.

AI research assistant

Cogent Community provides natural-language deep-dives on CVEs and exploits with cited sources and a clear explanation of impact.

Example: “What is the severity and exploitability, who is being targeted, and how could this affect our environment?” Community compares sources and returns a concise brief with citations.

Community agent

The Community agent delivers precise mitigation and remediation recommendations refined with asset, owner, and business context inputs.

Example: Provide a list of affected servers and the service owner. Ask for a remediation plan. Community proposes steps, timelines, and communication notes the user can paste into tickets or share with IT.

Built on a partnership between Cogent Security and VulnCheck

Cogent Community is based on a unique partnership between VulnCheck, a prominent provider of exploit intelligence, and Cogent, which specializes in AI agents for vulnerability management.

VulnCheck contributes the premier, evidence-backed view of what is being exploited and why it matters. Cogent then layers on its domain-trained agents, giving teams a new way to answer questions, compare sources, and translate findings into options that are best suited for each environment.

Together, the partnership turns trusted facts into accountable action in a way that creates a new standard for the security community.

A free resource for the global security community

Vulnerability intelligence is at the center of the global cybersecurity community. Access to clear, trustworthy data should not be a cost burden. And, it should not take hours to separate signal from noise or determine impact, especially as AI-enabled adversaries shrink the time to exploit. Security teams do not have those hours.

Making Cogent Community free will have significant benefits for well-resourced and understaffed teams alike. The uplift is available at no cost: faster research, plain-language understanding, and actionable next steps that help more defenders act on what matters – in time to prevent exploits.

According to Gourav Nagar, head of information security at Upwind Security, “Cogent’s platform transforms vulnerability management programs, letting them operate with higher efficiency and lower risk exposure. Offering Cogent Community for free is a major win for the entire security industry.”

Availability

Cogent Community is available free of charge to security practitioners. Users can apply for access and learn more on the Cogent Security website.