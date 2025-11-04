Cisco’s platform enhancements strengthen security for MSPs

Cisco announced a significant platform advancement designed to empower MSPs to deliver security services. This innovation adds foundational multi-customer management capabilities within Security Cloud Control, Cisco’s unified, AI-powered management platform.

This console leverages advanced AIOps and AgenticOps to enable organizations to centrally manage a full suite of security solutions. This includes the Hybrid Mesh Firewall with AI Defense, and Secure Access, Cisco’s advanced security service edge (SSE) offering.

By unifying these capabilities within Security Cloud Control, Cisco is streamlining operations and paving the way for MSPs to overcome fragmentation, reduce operating costs, and achieve accelerated, sustainable growth.

“MSPs are on the front lines, helping businesses navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity, especially as AI makes threats more sophisticated,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. “The new multi-customer management capabilities in Cisco Security Cloud Control, coupled with our Hybrid Mesh Firewall, are designed to eliminate operational friction, empower our partners to accelerate revenue growth, and ultimately deliver superior security outcomes for their customers.”

Unlocking business outcomes for MSPs with hybrid mesh firewall and security cloud control

Cisco’s Hybrid Mesh Firewall is a distributed security solution optimized to block advanced threats, protect against vulnerabilities, including those in AI models, and enable zero-trust segmentation across data centers, clouds, and edge sites. It uses network and workload identities to create micro-perimeters, applying segmentation and AI-driven threat protection at the app edge and within workloads.

This hyper-distributed security enables organizations to define policy and enforce it everywhere, across Cisco firewalls, Smart Switches, workload agents leveraging eBPF, and even third-party firewalls. Policies are managed centrally by Security Cloud Control, while telemetry integrates with Splunk.

Now with built-in support for managing multiple customers extended to Hybrid Mesh Firewall, MSPs can offer comprehensive, advanced security solutions to their clients with proven efficacy. These include the new Cisco Secure Firewall 200 Series, which delivers advanced on-box threat inspection and integrated SD-WAN for distributed branches at up to 3x price-performance, and the Cisco Secure Firewall 6100 Series, offering high-performance density for AI-ready data centers.

Cisco’s latest firewall software, Secure Firewall Threat Defense 7.7, detected and stopped between 99.5% and 100% of threats in the most recent testing by NetSecOPEN, a non-profit organization that develops open, standardized testing methods for network security products.

“Testing the Cisco Secure Firewall 1200 Series, we found remarkable stability and capability for the price,” said Dustin Grimmeissen, VP, Network & Security, AHEAD. “This performance allows us to help clients modernize and simplify their security architecture all within budget.”

Key capabilities within Security Cloud Control that drive outcomes for MSPs include:

Centralized oversight and management : An intuitive Manager View provides a single pane of glass for navigating across managed entities, subscriptions, and access controls, reducing administrative overhead.

: An intuitive Manager View provides a single pane of glass for navigating across managed entities, subscriptions, and access controls, reducing administrative overhead. Multi-org management : Streamlined customer onboarding and configuration at scale, complete with safeguards and clear permission structures, enabling faster time-to-market.

: Streamlined customer onboarding and configuration at scale, complete with safeguards and clear permission structures, enabling faster time-to-market. Granular role-based access control (RBAC) : Precise control over administrator access for managed customers, ensuring engineers and support staff have only the necessary permissions, strengthening governance and compliance.

: Precise control over administrator access for managed customers, ensuring engineers and support staff have only the necessary permissions, strengthening governance and compliance. Streamlined MSP licensing & management : Simplified license allocation, tracking, and auditing across multiple customers, supporting models like multi-architecture Managed Services Enterprise Agreement (MSEA) and consumption-based Managed Services License Agreement (MSLA), increasing profitability.

: Simplified license allocation, tracking, and auditing across multiple customers, supporting models like multi-architecture Managed Services Enterprise Agreement (MSEA) and consumption-based Managed Services License Agreement (MSLA), increasing profitability. Platform API: A standardized gateway provides a consistent developer experience to automate customer onboarding and provisioning, while accelerating time-to-value.

Enhancing MSP profitability and efficiency

Security Cloud Control for MSPs helps accelerate Hybrid Mesh Firewall adoption to deliver smarter, centrally managed protection across all environments, enabling MSPs to achieve:

Faster time-to-market : Stand up new customers quicker and bundle multi-product services from one platform, increasing win rates and expansion.

: Stand up new customers quicker and bundle multi-product services from one platform, increasing win rates and expansion. Lower operational costs : Consolidate consoles and automate repeatable tasks to cut manual effort, errors, and operational overhead, significantly reducing the cost-to-serve.

: Consolidate consoles and automate repeatable tasks to cut manual effort, errors, and operational overhead, significantly reducing the cost-to-serve. Easier upsell: Leverage a holistic approach to win and grow with highly repeatable motions, making it easier to expand offerings and increase customer lifetime value.

“Being able to log into a single dashboard, with robust role-based access control and being able to manage multiple customers from a single place is really going to reduce the workload for our teams,” said Gísli Helgason, Chief Technologist – Network & Security, CAE Technology Services Ltd.

“The announcement on Security Cloud Control’s new capabilities for managing multiple customers is going to be key for our business,” said Justin Rice, Chief Product & Technology Officer, CBTS. “It gives us a single pane of glass to manage multi-customer environments, which is really a game changer for MSPs.”

“We deal with 15-plus tools, platforms, and logins,” said Lucas Black, Cisco Security Services Architect, CDW Canada. “Having a single view—that single platform Cisco Security Cloud Control—will give us the ability to have all of our customers’ data in one spot, and all the products and subscriptions that they have easily available to our SOC and NOC analysts.”

“Kyndryl welcomes the new multi‑customer features Cisco is bringing to Security Cloud Control,” said Jeff Gatz, VP, Alliances, Kyndryl. “These capabilities help us simplify commercial and operational processes while accelerating innovation for our customers.”