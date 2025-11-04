CyberArk launches Secure AI Agents to safeguard privileged AI identities

CyberArk is announcing the general availability of the CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution, expanding the CyberArk Identity Security Platform with privilege controls to secure the rapidly growing class of AI agent identities.

As organizations adopt AI agents to automate tasks and drive efficiency, these autonomous entities are emerging as a powerful and privileged new identity class. AI agents introduce new risks, including hallucinations, misuse, and potential takeover by malicious actors. These risks are amplified when agents require elevated privileges.

The CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution addresses these challenges by applying precise privilege controls to ensure AI agents have only the access they need, when they need it, and nothing more. This approach reduces risk, prevents unauthorized access, and enables organizations to scale AI-driven initiatives with confidence.

“As organizations embrace AI agents, both builders and defenders must understand how identity-centric risks evolve when agents require elevated privileges,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “Without strong discovery, robust privilege controls, and comprehensive lifecycle management, organizations risk losing visibility and opening the door to catastrophic agentic attacks. CyberArk uniquely secures the full spectrum of identities — humans, machines and AI agents — by applying the right level of privilege controls, enabling innovation while maintaining security and compliance.”

Securing AI agents requires a privilege-focused approach

According to new CyberArk CISO research, AI agent adoption is expected to reach 76% within three years, yet fewer than 10% of organizations have adequate security and privilege controls in place. The report, Securing Agentic AI: Identity as the Emerging Foundation for Defense, reveals that:

Nearly 40% of enterprise financial institutions and software companies already have agentic AI in production.

Fewer than one in ten organizations have deployed agentic security controls such as risk registries and dynamic authorization at scale.

Two-thirds of CISOs in financial services and software rank agentic AI among their top three cybersecurity risks, with more than one-third citing it as their top concern.

Most expect AI agent security to drive increased cybersecurity spending in the coming year.

AI agents act with autonomy, reasoning, and access to sensitive systems, often requiring privileged permissions to execute their functions. Without proper oversight, these privileges can be misused or hijacked, leading to potentially severe business and regulatory consequences.

Privilege controls across every identity

The CyberArk Identity Security Platform delivers comprehensive privilege controls across the full spectrum of identities: human, machine, and AI. With the introduction of the Secure AI Agents Solution, these proven capabilities are extended to autonomous AI agents, applying the same principles of just-in-time access, least privilege, and continuous session monitoring that have defined CyberArk’s leadership in identity security.

This unified, privilege-first approach ensures that every identity is governed, secured, and monitored with the same rigor, enabling innovation without compromising security or compliance.

The CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution will deliver: