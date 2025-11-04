Delinea Platform now available to IBM customers through expanded partnership

Delinea has announced the expansion of its OEM agreement with IBM to make the full Delinea Platform available to IBM customers.

This new agreement deepens a strategic collaboration that began between the two companies in 2018. The Delinea Platform delivers a full, cloud-native ecosystem of identity security solutions that enable enterprises to build and apply context across all identities with intelligent authorization.

“Identity is at the forefront of the modern threat landscape,” said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. “By deepening our collaboration with IBM, we’re bringing a new level of sophistication to identity security. Our unified platform capabilities enhance visibility and control, empowering enterprises to manage risks more proactively and drive greater business success.”

The expanded collaboration between Delinea and IBM delivers a unified view of privileged activities and consistent privileged access controls across environments to help mitigate risk, track compliance, and boost productivity for security and IT teams.

“Security is driven by innovation,” said Bob Kalka, Global Sales Leader for IBM Verify. “Our collaboration with Delinea exemplifies our commitment to delivering solutions that empower enterprises to navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape. Together, we are setting new standards in identity security, ensuring our customers can operate with confidence in a rapidly changing digital world.”