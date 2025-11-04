Forescout eyeSentry platform delivers continuous, cloud-based exposure management

Forescout has announced the launch of eyeSentry, a cloud-native exposure management solution that redefines how enterprises identify and mitigate hidden risks across IT, IoT, and IoMT environments.

As hybrid and cloud environments expand, vulnerability management, static scans and point-in-time assessments, can’t keep up with dynamic, device, rich networks. Attackers are exploiting unmanaged devices, like IP cameras and edge systems, as stealth entry points for lateral movement.

In fact, a new report from Forescout Research – Vedere Labs, “An X-ray of Modern Networks: Understanding and Mitigating IoT Security Risks,” found that 65% of connected assets across organizations are no longer traditional IT devices like VoIP phones, printers, and even physical access control systems, creating blind spots that static scanning often misses.

eyeSentry continuously discovers, contextualizes, and prioritizes risk across every connected device, managed or unmanaged. By pinpointing their most critical risks early and often, security teams can act decisively before threats escalate, all from the convenience of the cloud. Each mitigation cycle strengthens resilience, learning from each resolved exposure, refining priorities, and improving detection and response over time.

“With eyeSentry, we’re redefining how enterprises confront hidden risk,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “When unseen devices become attack vectors, the stakes aren’t just data—they’re operational continuity and trust. For over two decades, Forescout has set the standard in device intelligence, and now we’re bringing that expertise to the cloud, giving organizations the visibility and context they need to stay ahead of adversaries, including nation-state actors.”

Unified visibility and intelligence

Forescout eyeSentry delivers a unified exposure management solution that combines asset visibility and risk reduction in one platform.

Key features include:

Cloud-native deployment: Operates from the cloud to streamline rollout across distributed environments, without the maintenance demands of on-premises tools—ideal for large enterprises with many sites in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail.

Operates from the cloud to streamline rollout across distributed environments, without the maintenance demands of on-premises tools—ideal for large enterprises with many sites in sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail. Active and passive asset discovery: Combines real-time active scanning with passive monitoring to build a complete, contextualized view of every connected device—managed or unmanaged, agented or un-agentable.

Combines real-time active scanning with passive monitoring to build a complete, contextualized view of every connected device—managed or unmanaged, agented or un-agentable. Deeper visibility and precision: This dual-scan approach uncovers blind spots that traditional platforms miss, giving security teams the most complete picture of asset behavior, posture, and risk.

This dual-scan approach uncovers blind spots that traditional platforms miss, giving security teams the most complete picture of asset behavior, posture, and risk. Powered by Vedere Labs threat intelligence: The same threat research that drives Forescout’s 4D Platform can be fed into eyeSentry, correlating device data with exploits and business impact for proactive defense.

Mitigating IoT security risks

Forescout also released its latest report, “An X-ray of Modern Networks: Understanding and Mitigating IoT Security Risks,” accentuating why exposure management is essential in hybrid networks.

Vedere Labs analyzed 10 million devices across 700 organizations and found that 65% of connected assets are no longer traditional IT, creating massive blind spots for security teams. The study documents extreme device diversity, 380 device functions, 5,653 vendors, and 3,200 OS versions, and shows critical sectors are heavily exposed (54% of financial services assets were non-IT, while healthcare and oil, gas & mining were at 45% and 40%, respectively).

These findings explain a wave of real-world incidents, from attackers turning building sensors into listening devices to ransomware groups weaponizing IP cameras to evade endpoint detection and response, by exposing how unmanaged devices create stealthy pivot points across networks. Point-in-time scans and agent-based tools cannot see or prioritize this diversity, enterprises need continuous, contextual visibility, and risk-based remediation, precisely what eyeSentry delivers, turning broad device intelligence into prioritized, actionable controls.