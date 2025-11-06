Team Cymru RADAR investigates external infrastructure in real time

Team Cymru announced RADAR, a new real-time discovery module designed to give threat analysts visibility into all internet-facing infrastructure, whether known or unknown, without waiting on asset inventories, third-party scans, or compliance-oriented tools.

“Our RADAR solution is about giving defenders the power to investigate external infrastructure in real time — their own or anyone else’s – and take action immediately,” said Joe Sandar, CEO, Team Cymru.

Cyber threat analysts and intelligence teams often face a disadvantage when assessing risk exposure due to unknown internet-facing resources. RADAR returns the advantage by delivering:

Passive discovery of connected IPs, domains, and exposed infrastructure, with no scanning or risk.

Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, country code, and Team Cymru’s behavioral tagging.

Live, interactive mapping of relationships across infrastructure clusters.

One-click pivots into Pure Signal™ Scout and Recon for deep investigation.

Full API access to plug visibility into investigative workflows and SOC automation.

“Speed and clarity are everything,” said Tim Jones, CTO at Team Cymru. “RADAR was built to reduce the noise, surface what matters, and remove the blockers between discovery and action.”

Unlike traditional external attack surface management (EASM) platforms that prioritize asset inventory for compliance teams, RADAR is built for CTI and threat hunters. It gives analysts the autonomy to uncover exposures in real-time, regardless of whether they originate from within your own organization, a third party, or an adversary. RADAR does this all without switching tools or relying on delayed data.

“RADAR isn’t just a feature. It’s a mindset shift,” said Sander. “We’re giving analysts immediate visibility that used to take days or weeks to assemble. It’s about helping them act with confidence, when it counts.”