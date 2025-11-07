New infosec products of the week: November 7, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1touch.io, Barracuda Networks, Bitdefender, Forescout, and Komodor.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security Data Lake unifies telemetry from multiple tools

Security Data Lake empowers both in-house security teams and Bitdefender MDR analysts to instantly search recent and historical data, correlate external telemetry with native GravityZone signals, and add context that improves detection accuracy and speeds response across the business.

Forescout eyeSentry platform delivers continuous, cloud-based exposure management

eyeSentry continuously discovers, contextualizes, and prioritizes risk across every connected device, managed or unmanaged. By pinpointing their most critical risks early and often, security teams can act decisively before threats escalate, all from the convenience of the cloud.

Barracuda Assistant accelerates security operations

Barracuda Assistant accelerates threat response by reducing investigation time, cutting costly errors and streamlining workflows. It eliminates disruptive context switching, allowing security teams to transition effortlessly between vulnerability assessments, incident reviews and more. With these efficiencies, teams can focus on high-impact, strategic priorities.

Komodor’s self-healing capabilities remediate issues with or without a human in the loop

Komodor released autonomous self-healing and cost optimization capabilities that simplify operations for SRE, DevOps, and Platform teams managing large-scale Kubernetes environments.

1touch.io Kontxtual provides LLM-driven control over sensitive data

1touch.io unveils Kontxtual, an AI-driven data platform engineered for the AI era. Built to accelerate enterprise innovation without compromising control, Kontxtual harnesses the power of AI and LLMs to deliver real-time data, identity, usage, and risk insights, assuring sovereignty and security throughout the entire AI lifecycle.