Postman expands platform with features for building AI-ready APIs

Postman announced several updates bringing key enterprise features to its platform, so customers can build AI-ready APIs that meet the most critical enterprise specifications.

As software increasingly shifts from applications to AI agents, the enterprise challenge has become clear: these agents are only as capable as the APIs that inform them. APIs deliver the context that fuels intelligence, yet most organizations lack the governance, visibility, and consistency required to make their APIs trustworthy for AI systems.

According to Postman’s 2025 State of the API Report, fewer than 40% of organizations enforce centralized governance standards, and while more than half of APIs are internal, many lack consistent documentation and visibility—limiting how effectively AI agents can interpret and use them.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in the AI transition,” said Balaji Raghavan, Head of Engineering at Postman. “Enterprises are realizing that their APIs are not yet AI-ready. Today’s updates establish the governance, automation, and observability needed to make APIs safe, reliable, and discoverable by both humans and AI systems, without slowing down developer velocity.”

New features and enhancements announced improve the enterprise-readiness of the Postman API platform, ensuring the trust, safety, and governance that AI-ready APIs require:

Spec Hub: the governance backbone for AI-ready APIs: Enhances Postman’s governance backbone with bidirectional spec sync, modular multi-file specs, and new governance reporting, enabling large teams to standardize design and governance across every API.

Pipeline-native validation for every API: Private API Runners (Early Access) and On-Demand Monitors extend Postman’s trusted testing framework to deploy-time gates and internal environments so every change is validated under real-world conditions. With new Slack and Microsoft Teams integrations, test results and alerts are visible where teams already collaborate, accelerating response time and helping enterprises maintain reliability across every release.

Unified visibility and control: New Runner Management gives platform admins full visibility into API test automation activity, health, and access, unlocking enterprise scale without sacrificing compliance or security.

Developer velocity without friction: Updates to the Postman CLI, the redesigned Home experience, and the Collection Status Indicator reduce context switching and improve coordination across design, testing, and deployment. Teams stay in flow and deliver quality APIs faster, without sacrificing the simplicity and usability developers already trust.

Together, these capabilities make Postman the enterprise control plane for the modern API ecosystem: public or private, human, or AI. As AI systems continue to evolve from tools to teammates, the Postman platform will continue to serve as critical infrastructure to support this new and growing wave of AI agents.