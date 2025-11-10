Download: Strengthening Identity Security whitepaper

Enzoic
Identity threats are escalating. Attackers increasingly exploit compromised credentials, often undetected by organizations, and use social engineering to gain access. Most companies lack visibility into service account activity and don’t have the tools to detect identity-led threats.

New identity security solutions are helping fill these gaps by adding layers of protection, governance, and automated response. Yet despite high self-reported maturity, many organizations remain vulnerable.

This whitepaper explores:

  • the state of identity security
  • outlines what’s needed to improve posture and reduce risk
