Action1 addresses Intune gaps with patching and risk-based vulnerability prioritization

Action1 announced new integrations that extend Microsoft Intune with advanced patching and vulnerability management.

The enhancements close security and compliance gaps in Intune by adding comprehensive third-party application patching, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, and real-time visibility across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Microsoft Intune provides capabilities in device provisioning, mobile device management, and policy enforcement. Action1 builds on this foundation by delivering automated patching for hundreds of third-party applications, live dashboards showing real-time patch compliance, and actionable insights into which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk.

Together, Intune and Action1 help organizations secure every application across their endpoints while staying within the Microsoft ecosystem, eliminating the need for additional point tools or siloed solutions. With unified coverage across Windows 11, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux (available later this quarter), the combined solution enables IT teams to strengthen security and simplify operations while maximizing their Microsoft investments.

“Microsoft Intune is an essential part of modern device management strategies, but organizations still face challenges with third-party patching, visibility, and vulnerability prioritization,” said Mike Walters, President of Action1. “By extending Intune with autonomous patching and real-time risk insights, Action1 empowers IT teams to take immediate action, secure every endpoint, and get the most value out of their Microsoft environments.”

Action1 addresses some of the most pressing gaps faced by organizations using Intune today.

Closing third-party patching gaps: Action1’s fully automated patching engine covers hundreds of third-party applications uncovered by Intune and uses peer-to-peer distribution to optimize bandwidth and accelerate deployments — reducing exposure across the environment.

Enabling real-time visibility: Instead of relying on deferred patching and reporting, Action1 provides real-time patch management and live dashboards that show exactly which endpoints are patched, compliant, or exposed, eliminating guesswork for the IT teams.

Providing actionable vulnerability prioritization: Action1’s risk-based vulnerability insights accelerate remediation of vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited, reducing attack exposure and streamlining compliance audits.

Unifying coverage for all Windows endpoints: Unlike Intune, which doesn’t support Windows Server, Action1 manages both Windows 11 and Windows Server at the same flat cost per endpoint, extending Intune’s reach to all critical systems and unifying patching and vulnerability management under a single cloud-native strategy.

Together, Microsoft Intune and Action1 deliver a single, cohesive approach to endpoint management, from device enrollment and policy control to ongoing patching, vulnerability mitigation, and real-time visibility.

The upcoming addition of Action1 support for Linux further expands this unified strategy to all major operating systems, ensuring consistency and resilience across hybrid IT environments.

Recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2025 as the fastest-growing private software company in America, Action1 continues to drive innovation and adoption worldwide.