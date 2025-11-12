Aryaka advances converged networking and security with Unified SASE as a Service 2.0

Aryaka has announced the launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0. The new platform incorporates several major new features to accommodate rising AI adoption and the need to secure the hybrid workforce. Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0 ensures that any user can securely connect to any application, anywhere, with performance, simplicity, and agility. New capabilities include Aryaka AI>Secure and Aryaka Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

“We’ve listened closely to customers over the past year, and that feedback has guided the development of Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0. The company learned a couple of key things: first, they need help safeguarding their GenAI apps and services; second, organizations need to expand secure, high-performance network connectivity to hybrid workforce across the globe,” said Renuka Nadkarni, CPO at Aryaka. “Our Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 does both, without any trade-offs between networking and security.”

As these needs accelerate across industries, analysts are seeing the same trend take shape globally. According to research from Roy Chua, Founder and Principal at AvidThink, enterprises are rapidly converging networking and security to support AI-driven growth. The study found that 35% of organizations have already converged, while nearly 60% expect to do so within the next 12–18 months, and almost none plan to delay convergence indefinitely – highlighting that unified approaches like Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 are becoming essential for the AI and remote-work era.

“Generative and agentic AI are changing how and where work gets done. That means the supporting network and security posture must evolve accordingly,” said Roy Chua, Analyst at AvidThink. “With a fully converged approach to networking and security, Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 can help enterprises gain the performance, protection, and visibility needed to confidently adopt AI at scale, in both on-premises and hybrid environments. Its secure, converged offering allows organizations to innovate without exposing intellectual property and assets.”

AI>Secure supports safe and scalable AI adoption

Aryaka introduced Aryaka AI>Secure as part of its Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 platform. The feature further advances Aryaka’s mission to help organizations support and accelerate GenAI adoption, complementing the platform’s previously announced AI>Observe and AI>Perform capabilities.

Enterprises face new risks with the adoption of GenAI applications, including unsanctioned shadow AI usage, knowledge leakage, and new attack surfaces to protect. Traditional security tools lack the visibility and controls needed for GenAI workloads, creating exploitable gaps and risks for enterprises.

With nearly 70% of IT leaders citing AI-related scaling and security challenges, Aryaka’s new AI>Secure capability extends the benefits of convergence into the GenAI era, protecting innovation as enterprises adopt new models and tools.

AI>Secure protects enterprises by securing employee access to public GenAI apps and safeguarding internal GenAI services. It blocks prompt injections, token flooding, malicious code, URLs, and jailbreaks, while enforcing content-safety and sentiment controls. With centralized policy enforcement, real-time monitoring, and intelligent traffic classification, AI>Secure helps enterprises securely innovate with AI by identifying and eliminating Shadow AI, protecting against knowledge leakage, reducing GenAI-specific security risks, and maintaining compliance in an evolving threat landscape.

Universal Zero Trust brings secure global access to remote workers

AvidThink’s survey findings for the North American market also show why this convergence is so urgent. Top enterprise challenges include scaling networking and security for AI and data growth , meeting compliance requirements , and reducing multi-vendor complexity, pain points Aryaka directly addresses with its Zero Trust WAN foundation.

Many enterprises still rely on complex and inconsistent access solutions, such as traditional VPNs and siloed ZTNA technologies, that expose networks to poor performance, unauthorized access, and credential abuse. This leads to inconsistent policies, operational complexity, and an inability to enforce access controls across remote users, hybrid environments, and cloud applications.

Aryaka Universal ZTNA enables zero trust access to any app, from anywhere. The new feature, offered natively as part of Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0, enforces consistent, identity and posture-based access control across all edges of Aryaka’s Zero Trust WAN, including users, apps, and locations. As a result, enterprises gain full visibility and control over application access, reduce reliance on legacy VPNs, minimize risk from lateral movement, and simplify policy enforcement through Aryaka’s unified platform.

Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 also adds other key features, including:

Aryaka Next-Gen DLP for advanced data loss prevention: Aryaka Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention (DLP) leverages AI-powered natural language processing, granular policy tuning, and contextual pattern recognition to protect data in motion between networks, applications, locations, and users. Enterprises gain real-time visibility into sensitive data flows, stop data loss at the source, and meet compliance requirements with less operational overhead.

Aryaka Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention (DLP) leverages AI-powered natural language processing, granular policy tuning, and contextual pattern recognition to protect data in motion between networks, applications, locations, and users. Enterprises gain real-time visibility into sensitive data flows, stop data loss at the source, and meet compliance requirements with less operational overhead. GenAI traffic protection, empowering all generative AI interactions: Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 ensures that every GenAI traffic flow – spanning SaaS, cloud AI services, and legacy apps – are zero trust secured and high-performance from first mile to last.

Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 ensures that every GenAI traffic flow – spanning SaaS, cloud AI services, and legacy apps – are zero trust secured and high-performance from first mile to last. Refreshed My Aryaka simplifies visibility and policy enforcement: The convergence of network and security necessitates the user experience to cater to multiple personas. The platform’s updated My Aryaka home page enhances efficiency and expedites access to essential information. The improved landing page provides instant visibility into critical network and security data, helping teams save valuable time and effort.

The convergence of network and security necessitates the user experience to cater to multiple personas. The platform’s updated My Aryaka home page enhances efficiency and expedites access to essential information. The improved landing page provides instant visibility into critical network and security data, helping teams save valuable time and effort. Operationalization of threat research: Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in how we detect, analyze, and stop modern cyber threats, driven directly by the intelligence gathered from our in-house threat research team. Operating around the clock, our researchers monitor underground ecosystems, dark web forums, and live attack telemetry to uncover new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by adversaries. This intelligence, updated in real time, fuels Aryaka’s detection engines to keep customers informed and protected from emerging malware and AI-driven attacks earlier in the kill chain.

“Aryaka Unified SASE 1.0 focused on converging Aryaka’s world-class networking capabilities to address security convergence for SASE for branch and sites. Unified SASE 2.0 represents a natural evolution,” said Nadkarni. “With significant additions like Universal ZTNA, AI>Secure, and Next-Gen DLP, this new service gives enterprises all the tools they need to accelerate their businesses in the age of remote work and GenAI. Unified SASE 2.0 offers the only truly converged networking and security experience in the industry.”

“The launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 is another critical milestone for the company. We now count over 100 enterprise customers that have deployed Aryaka’s Unified SASE solution,” said Shailesh Shukla, Chairman and CEO of Aryaka. “As a result, we have seen significant business momentum, new bookings growing more than 33% quarter-over-quarter for each of the last two quarters, and SASE now represents more than 40% of our revenues. In addition, the market is continuing to recognize our innovations, with Aryaka winning best in class awards in SASE from Network World and G2.”