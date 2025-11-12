ProxyBridge: Open-source proxy routing for Windows applications

ProxyBridge is a lightweight, open-source tool that lets Windows users route network traffic from specific applications through SOCKS5 or HTTP proxies. It can redirect both TCP and UDP traffic and gives users the option to route, block, or allow connections on a per-application basis.

The tool operates at the kernel level using WinDivert, which means it works even with applications that are not proxy-aware. Users do not need to change any app settings or modify configurations for it to function.

ProxyBridge offers a graphical interface and a command-line tool, making it suitable for casual users and power users alike. It supports a range of proxy protocols and can handle TCP and UDP traffic across various services, including HTTP, HTTPS, RDP, SSH, databases, and games.

One of its main strengths is control. Users can decide which processes connect directly, which use a proxy, and which are blocked entirely. Rules can target specific processes, IP addresses, ports, and protocols, with wildcard matching for flexibility. The tool can also block applications from accessing the internet or local networks, and it includes an exclusion feature to prevent proxy loops.

ProxyBridge is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!