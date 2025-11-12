Securonix DPM Flex optimizes SIEM data management

Securonix announced of Data Pipeline Manager (DPM) with DPM Flex Consumption, a breakthrough in integrated SIEM data management that expands threat visibility, increases analytical coverage, and improves compliance assurance, all within the same platform and budget.

For years, cost constraints have required reduced data ingestion, diminished threat visibility and weakening security posture. Data Pipeline Manager removes this tradeoff. With Data Pipeline Manager and DPM Flex Consumption, customers can strengthen threat detection, investigation, and compliance outcomes by analyzing and retaining more data for the same investment, ensuring no signal is lost and no blind spot remains.

Customers don’t have to pay for a separate DPM product, with separate procurement and console. Built directly into the Securonix platform and included at no additional cost, DPM redefines SIEM data economics by allowing customers to achieve broader analytics and investigation capacity for the same daily ingest commitment.

Customers purchasing 800 GB per day of ingestion under a traditional model can now realize more than 1.1 TB per day of effective data capacity with Securonix, representing a 40% increase in visibility value that directly enhances detection reach, investigation depth, and overall security posture.

“Security teams shouldn’t have to choose between threat coverage and cost,” said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Securonix. “With Data Pipeline Manager and DPM Flex Consumption, we’ve removed that tradeoff. Customers can now scale threat visibility, strengthen compliance, and drive stronger security outcomes within the same platform and budget.”

Addressing the SIEM threat visibility tradeoff

The launch comes as the industry faces what Gartner calls “SIEM cost bloat,” where rising data ingestion and storage costs have forced organizations to restrict visibility. The Gartner “3 Strategies to Trim SIEM Cost Bloat” report urges buyers to “evaluate their SIEM provider’s ability to offer flexible ingestion options that align data cost with business outcomes.”

Securonix Data Pipeline Manager with DPM Flex Consumption directly answers that call.

Customers can purchase a single pool of entitlements that dynamically flex across three data pipeline tiers, enabling them to manage and analyze more data within the same entitlement commitment.

Analytics Pipeline Tier (1.00): Real-time threat detection and correlation

Investigation Pipeline Tier (0.33): Enriched contextual data for deeper analysis

Basic Pipeline Tier (0.25): Long-term, compliance-driven retention

This intelligent entitlement model can increase effective data capacity by 30 to 70 percent, delivering expanded visibility, improved detection precision, and stronger overall security posture.

Proven threat visibility value: Expanding coverage without expanding cost and complexity

Global financial institution

For large banks focused on real-time fraud detection and behavioral analytics, Securonix DPM delivers a measurable visibility boost without additional cost. By weighting data toward active analytics streams in various tiers, a bank ingesting 1.5 TB per day achieves more than 2.1 TB per day of effective visibility capacity, a 40% increase in coverage within the same spend. This expansion enables broader transaction monitoring, continuous regulatory oversight, and faster detection of insider and account-based threats.

Healthcare network

For healthcare organizations balancing compliance and patient data protection, Securonix DPM expands visibility without additional spend. With a balanced data mix in various tiers, a network ingesting 500 GB per day achieves nearly 860 GB per day of effective capacity, a 72% increase in total coverage. The added capacity supports continuous HIPAA monitoring, faster investigation, and richer insight into clinical and operational risks.

“Healthcare data is vast, regulated, and expensive to store. Securonix DPM allowed us to tier data intelligently, keeping critical threat data hot and compliance data cost-optimized. Flex Consumption gave us the transparency to prove ROI to both our SOC and finance teams,” said Richard Henderson, Director of Cybersecurity, Alberta Health Services.

Managed security service provider (MSSP)

For MSSPs, profitability depends on managing data growth efficiently. With Securonix DPM, providers can reduce ingestion and storage costs by up to 48%, improving margins and billing predictability. A single entitlement pool in specific tiers, eliminates idle capacity while maintaining full tenant visibility, creating a more scalable and profitable service model. With industry’s only multi-tenant SIEM platform, DPM can be offered on a per tenant basis allowing the maximum flexibility for the MSSPs.

“At our scale, visibility and cost efficiency are critical,” said José Paulo Filho, CISO at ISH Tecnologia, the largest MSSP in Latin America. “DPM Flex gives us the agility to manage massive data volumes across hundreds of customers without complexity. We can scale visibility instantly while maintaining predictable cost structures. That’s a real competitive advantage for our business and our clients.”

Security posture without compromise

The traditional SIEM model forces organizations to sacrifice threat visibility to manage cost, often weakening security outcomes. With DPM Flex, customers can now expand threat detection coverage, retain more telemetry, and perform deeper investigations without exceeding their budget or limiting data scope.

By aligning data consumption to its value, Securonix gives enterprises the analytical reach to strengthen threat detection, maintain continuous compliance, and enhance overall security posture across every environment.