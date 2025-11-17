Product showcase: SecAlerts – Relevant, actionable, up-to-the-minute vulnerability alerts

Do you spend countless hours tracking vulnerabilities in order to keep your software secure? Are you looking for a service to make your job easier by providing relevant, actionable vulnerability alerts?

SecAlerts does just that. It saves you valuable time by delivering vulnerability alerts containing affected software and versions, as well as remedy information, directly to you. Our information is gathered from more than 100 sources as soon as it’s released, rather than relying solely on NVD and its often-lengthy delays.

Do you suffer from ‘vulnerability fatigue’? SecAlerts allows you to filter out the noise, so you only receive the vulnerabilities you want to see. If, for example, you want to view critical Adobe vulnerabilities with a CVSS of 7 – 10 that have been exploited in the past two weeks, you can.

To further make your job easier, choose the frequency of your alerts and how they are delivered.

How SecAlerts works

You start with our three core components – Stacks, Channels and Alerts – to break down the process of receiving and delivering your vulnerability information:

Stacks: Upload your software to SecAlerts from multiple endpoints, code repositories or a custom collection. This can be done manually, by uploading a file (CSV, XLSX, SPDX), or via a local scan (npm or curl), which runs a script on your endpoint and builds an SBOM.

Channels: Choose who in your business receives the vulnerability information and how it is delivered: email, Slack, Teams or Webhook. Send the same Stack with different settings to more than one person without having to upload it each time.

Alerts: Bring together your Stacks and Channels, so people in your business receive vulnerability information relevant to them, at a frequency of their choosing – hourly, daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly. It’s here that you can reduce the noise with one or more filters, including Known Exploited, Severity, EPSS and Trending.

Your Dashboard

Once your software has been added, the relevant vulnerability information for that software populates your Dashboard. It’s here that all the info for your software is aggregated. If you don’t want to view all your vulnerabilities, reduce the noise with our filters, so only the relevant vulnerabilities are listed. As well as your Stacks, Channels and Alerts, you will see:

Vulnerabilities affecting your software over any period of time you choose.

A bar graph showing the vulnerabilities for that same period of time you have chosen and colour-coded to show their severity.

The vulnerability information broken down into tags e.g. vendor, source.

When you open ‘More details’ for each vulnerability, further information is displayed:

Extended data for each vulnerability, including its source e.g. Mitre, Mozilla.

Which software and versions have been affected, as well as any remedy information.

Reference links for each vulnerability.

Other features on the Dashboard include:

Properties – if you are an MSSP or your business has e.g. several departments, each with their own software, you can give each client / department its own page, with Stacks, Channels, Alerts unique to them. This allows you to manage everything in one place.

An Event Log that keeps track of all the goings-on in your SecAlerts account.

You can download Reports related to your software – perfect for auditing needs and showing outcomes – and access our API, where you can manage your organisation, account and alerts programmatically.

Game-changer

SecAlerts’ global client-base covers a wide range of industries and businesses spread across five continents. Many clients incorporate SecAlerts into their cyber security arsenal alongside other products, due to its easy-to-use functionality, the ability to filter out noise, and deliver relevant, actionable, up-to-the-minute vulnerability alerts directly to them – all at an affordable price.

“SecAlerts is a game-changer,” shared one US client. “The alerts are timely, relevant, and actionable – allowing us to stay ahead of threats and enhance protection for both our organisation and our clients.”

Take advantage of SecAlerts’ free 30-day trial and experience how it will save you countless hours of work – secalerts.co.