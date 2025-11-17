Strix: Open-source AI agents for penetration testing

Security teams know that application flaws tend to show up at the worst time. Strix presents itself as an open source way to catch them earlier by using autonomous agents that behave like human attackers. These agents run code, explore an application, uncover weaknesses, and prove those findings with working proof of concepts.

Strix packages a hacker style toolkit into an automated system that can run alone or in groups. Its agents work together and adjust their tasks as they move through an application. Each one brings different skills, and the platform organizes their work so they can share what they learn.

The system performs request and response manipulation through an HTTP proxy, drives a browser to explore client side paths such as XSS or CSRF, launches terminal sessions for command tests, and offers a Python environment for custom exploit development. It also handles reconnaissance by scanning for exposed assets and mapping attack surfaces. Code analysis is baked in for both static and dynamic reviews, and findings are stored in a structured format that helps teams track what happened during an attack sequence.

The detection coverage spans common categories including access control flaws, multiple forms of injection, server side weaknesses, client side issues including prototype pollution and DOM problems, business logic errors such as race conditions, and authentication problems like broken session handling or JWT weaknesses. The system can also pick up infrastructure misconfigurations or exposed services.

Strix uses a graph model that arranges agents into workflows. The platform assigns specialized agents to different targets and then runs their tasks in parallel. As agents discover new information, others adjust their work to explore fresh paths. This is designed to widen testing coverage within a shorter window.

Teams can use Strix to find and confirm high risk vulnerabilities in their applications, run pentest style assessments on a tighter schedule, automate bug bounty style research, and more. The tool’s reports aim to guide remediation by pointing to the exact proof of concept used to trigger the flaw.

Strix is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

Subscribe to the Help Net Security ad-free monthly newsletter to stay informed on the essential open-source cybersecurity tools. Subscribe here!