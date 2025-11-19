BigID uses agentic AI to automate privacy and compliance mapping

BigID announced the agentic AI–powered data mapping capability that automates and visualizes personal data flows for privacy and compliance.

Agentic Data Mapping strengthens privacy programs with AI-driven automation, helping organizations modernize compliance operations, maintain accountability, and ensure continuous visibility across complex data environments.

This innovation transforms static, manual privacy records into intelligent, continuously updated maps: giving organizations a living view of how personal data moves, where it’s processed, and where risks emerge.

As personal data moves across cloud platforms, SaaS applications, and AI pipelines, maintaining visibility and accountability has become harder. Traditional spreadsheets and diagrams can’t keep pace with changing systems and global regulations.

BigID uses agentic AI to interpret Record of Processing Activities (RoPA) details and dynamically map data collection, use, transformation, and transfers – surfacing risky or unintended flows to help mitigate the risk of compliance issues or audit failures.

Key highlights:

Continuous accuracy: Maintain up-to-date RoPAs and flow records as systems, vendors, and processes evolve.

Built-in compliance insight: Detects and flag potential high-risk transfers, unauthorized processing, and cross-border data movement for faster action.

Lifecycle transparency: Track data from collection through retention to strengthen accountability and audit readiness.

Privacy operations: Reduce manual workload and simplify compliance with GDPR, CPRA, and other global frameworks.

“BigID is redefining how organizations approach privacy in the age of AI,” said Nimrod Vax, CPO at BigID. “By making data flow maps intelligent and self-maintaining, we’re giving privacy and risk teams the power to see and control personal data like never before.”