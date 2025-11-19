Bitwarden extends passkey login to Chromium-based browsers

Bitwarden announced expanded passkey login capabilities for Bitwarden browser extensions. The update enables users to access their vaults in Chromium-based browsers using a passkey instead of a master password, delivering a secure, phishing-resistant authentication method that protects against credential theft.

The update uses the WebAuthn PRF (Pseudo-Random Function) extension to streamline secure authentication. It allows users to verify their identity and log in to the Bitwarden vault in a single step, using the same passkey technology that enables phishing-resistant, cryptographically bound authentication across devices. The result is faster access with fewer steps while maintaining strong, passwordless security built on FIDO and WebAuthn standards.

Enhancing convenience and security for everyday access

Browser extensions are widely used to manage and autofill credentials across web apps and websites. Expanding passkey login to this environment brings passwordless authentication into everyday workflows, combining convenience with phishing-resistant security. The update supports wider passkey adoption by aligning with how users already access and manage their credentials, reducing friction and maintaining consistent protection across browsers and devices.

Alignment with WebAuthn PRF and FIDO standards

WebAuthn PRF technology enables passkeys to generate a consistent encryption key for both authentication and vault decryption, combining convenience with end-to-end encryption. The Bitwarden web vault first introduced passkey login using this framework, ensuring interoperability with FIDO Alliance specifications.

Support now extends to Chromium-based browsers including Chrome, Edge, and Brave for passkeys that implement the PRF extension. Passkeys without PRF support can still authenticate users, with the master password used for vault decryption. Vault unlocking with a passkey after timeout is planned for a future release.

Accelerating cross-platform passkey adoption

Bitwarden continues to drive innovation in passwordless authentication through standards-based implementations that simplify secure access across devices and environments. The latest browser extension update enhances Bitwarden Password Manager by extending passkey login from the web vault to browser extensions, reinforcing a consistent experience across platforms.

This progress builds on ongoing collaboration with industry partners, including:

Continued contributions to FIDO Credential Exchange standards that enable passkey portability and secure credential transfer across platforms and ecosystems.

A recent collaboration with Microsoft, which featured Bitwarden as an early implementation partner for native passkey management in Windows 11.

Through open collaboration and standards development, Bitwarden helps accelerate frictionless passkey adoption and the broader industry shift toward secure, passwordless authentication in alignment with FIDO Passkeys Week (Nov. 17–21).