Cayosoft Guardian SaaS expands identity continuity with always-on hybrid protection
Cayosoft announced an expansion in the deployment of its flagship platform, Cayosoft Guardian SaaS. This milestone marks a significant evolution in identity continuity, empowering enterprises to detect, respond, and recover instantly, even when infrastructure is under attack.
Enterprises can now deploy the same Cayosoft Guardian hybrid-identity protection as an always-on, maintenance-free service. Built for zero downtime and zero compromise, it brings continuous visibility, real-time threat detection, and instant rollback capabilities as a secure, fully managed cloud platform. The new SaaS deployment model will be generally available in Q1 2026.
“Identity continuity can’t depend on the very systems under attack,” said Robert Bobel, CEO, Cayosoft. “With Cayosoft Guardian as a service, we’re extending the power of our platform to the cloud, delivering true hybrid Microsoft identity protection and ensuring that enterprises can detect, respond, and recover instantly, no matter where they operate.”
Enterprises face mounting risk from hybrid management complexity, misconfiguration, and cyber attacks. With Cayosoft Guardian SaaS deployment, organizations can maintain operational continuity and trust through continuous monitoring, automated alerting of misconfigurations and drift, and instant remediation of unwanted change, without maintaining on-premises systems.
“Cayosoft is setting a new standard for identity security and resilience by delivering our award-winning identity threat detection, change monitoring, and rollback as a service offering,” said Dmitry Sotnikov, CPO, Cayosoft. “It’s proof that innovation, customer trust, and operational excellence can coexist in a single platform.”
Cayosoft Guardian SaaS capabilities:
- Continuous hybrid change monitoring: Real-time visibility of security drift and full audit trail across Active Directory, Entra ID, Teams, Intune, and Exchange Online, with instant rollback and recovery for any object or attribute.
- One-click rollback & automated remediation: Reverses malicious or accidental changes in seconds to maintain uptime and compliance.
- Fully managed SaaS delivery: Enterprise-grade protection with no infrastructure overhead, automatic updates, and built-in resilience.
- Audit-ready reporting: Simplifies compliance for SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR, with detailed change history and evidence trails.
- Zero-trust enforcement: Role-based access controls ensure privileged changes are authorized and verified.