Tanium integrates AI-driven Triage and Identity Insights into Microsoft Security Copilot

Tanium announced the general availability of Tanium Security Triage Agent and Tanium Security Triage Agent with Identity Insights in Microsoft Security Copilot.

“Agentic AI is transforming the workflows used by security operations to respond, prioritize and act,” said Dan Varga, VP of engineering at Tanium. “Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’ve built a new class of AI-driven capabilities inside Microsoft Security Copilot. The Tanium Security Triage Agent and Tanium Security Triage Agent with Identity Insights combine Tanium’s real-time endpoint intelligence with Microsoft’s AI. Together, we’re empowering security analysts to investigate and respond to threats with speed, precision and confidence.”

Microsoft Security Copilot is AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 84 trillion daily signals.

Agents in Security Copilot autonomously manage high-volume security and IT tasks and seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Security solutions and partner solutions. Purpose-built for security, these agents learn from feedback, adapt to organizational workflows with your team in-control and operate securely within Microsoft’s Zero-Trust framework.

“AI is the force multiplier for defenders, and when partners bring their agentic innovation into the Security Copilot ecosystem, the impact is exponential. Together, we’re not just building tools—we’re creating a new era of intelligent, collaborative cyber defense,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate VP, Microsoft Security.

Designed to streamline and accelerate alert triage for security operations teams and enhanced by Security Copilot’s agentic AI framework, the Tanium agents autonomously investigate Tanium Threat Response alerts. By collecting endpoint artifacts, analyzing context, including identity information from Microsoft Sentinel data lake and Microsoft Entra ID, and recommending next steps, the Tanium agents help security analysts to make faster, more informed security operations decisions.