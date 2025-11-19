Vanta’s Agentic Trust Platform redefines how enterprises earn, prove, and scale trust

Vanta unveiled a number of new products that redefine how enterprises earn and prove trust at scale. Powered by intelligent automation, Vanta’s Agentic Trust Platform helps teams understand their environment, anticipate what’s next, and automate workflows across compliance, risk, and security assessments.

According to Vanta’s 2025 State of Trust, 72% of business and IT leaders say overall risk is at an all-time high, yet nearly two-thirds spend more time posturing than protecting their organization. This highlights the need to adopt AI in ways that enhance security and decrease busywork.

Vanta’s Agentic Trust Platform brings new capabilities including:

Vanta AI Agent 2.0: At the intelligent core of the Vanta Agentic Trust Platform, it acts as a 24/7 GRC engineer that understands an organization’s environment – anticipating what’s next, providing proactive, personalized guidance, and keeping compliance in sync.

“Modern enterprises win or lose on trust,” said Jeremy Epling, CPO at Vanta. “With our Agentic Trust Platform, we’re creating a new operating model for trust – a single, intelligent system that connects risk, compliance, and proof so teams can move faster, make smarter decisions, and stay ahead. Our goal is simple: to make it effortless for every business to continuously earn and prove trust.”

Vanta AI Agent 2.0 orchestrates trust workflows

Launched in July, the Vanta AI Agent saves customers an average of four hours per week by automating evidence collection and streamlining policy management.

With the launch of the Vanta AI Agent 2.0, it’s evolving into a dynamic 24/7 GRC engineer with complete program awareness and understanding. Powered by context and memory, the Vanta AI Agent 2.0 can expose program gaps, provide proactive, personalized guidance, and even take coordinated actions on critical work.

The Vanta AI Agent can now:

Accelerate audit preparation: Automatically collects and validates evidence, eliminating one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of audit prep. Asking the agent to help with various elements of audit prep such as identifying updates for a new framework, drafting policies for an office expansion, or recommending privacy adjustments for EU operations generates actionable, tailored responses in seconds.

“At Snyk, we take security and compliance seriously, which is why we chose Vanta to help drive continuous compliance. We’re loving the Vanta AI Agent – it’s helping us answer policy questions and validate alignment,” said Allie Fumicello, Lead Compliance Manager, Snyk. “We’re excited for its capabilities to expand, as the ability to connect the dots will be invaluable as we scale our GRC program.”