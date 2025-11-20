Minimus debuts Image Creator for building secure, hardened container images

Minimus announced the general availability of Image Creator, a new feature that empowers customers to build their own hardened container images, fully powered and secured by Minimus’ container security software and software supply chain security technology.

The launch marks a major expansion of Minimus’ platform, allowing enterprises to customize secure containers for their unique workloads while maintaining a consistent, hardened baseline across environments.

User-created images receive all the support and functionality of those provided by Minimus, including integrated exploit intelligence, signed SBOMs, and continuous rebuilds from source—helping teams strengthen open source container security, improve software container compliance, and reduce operational risk.

Minimus’ secure, minimal images already provide substantial advantages for security and development teams, including over 97% fewer CVEs, default alignment with CIS and NIST benchmarks, and compatibility with FIPS 140-3 and STIG workloads. This dramatically reduces the noise and overhead typically handled by traditional vulnerability management software.

“The power of Minimus goes far beyond reducing CVEs,” said John Morello, CTO of Minimus. “By enabling customers to bring their customized images onto the Minimus platform, we’re giving them unmatched control and security for their containerized applications.”

The general availability of Image Creator follows months of private testing with select Minimus customers, ensuring seamless customization and effortless integration into existing development toolchains and software supply chain security workflows.

Minimus has also released a private preview of Supply Chain Protection, which addresses emerging supply chain threats in popular frameworks like Node.js and Python by providing controls on packages by origin, maturity, and usage, without requiring changes to existing development workflows or tooling. Supply Chain Protection extends Minimus’ capabilities into open source supply chain software, adding another layer of protection on top of its hardened images for these and other development platforms.