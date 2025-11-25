The breaches everyone gets hit by (and how to stop them)

Headlines scream about zero-days and nation-state attacks, but the reality is far less glamorous.

Ross Haleliuk, from Venture in Security talks about the concept of humans being wired to overweight rare, dramatic events and underweight the everyday risks that quietly do the most damage. For perspective: you’re about 7,000 times more likely to drown in a pool than to die in a plane crash. In other words, the scariest part of your holiday probably isn’t the flight, it’s the deep end at the hotel. (Injury Facts, CDC, Insurance Information Institute). The same imbalance drives our priorities in cyber, we chase headlines instead of fixing the mundane.

The majority of breaches start with predictable, low-tech methods: stolen credentials, phishing, and unpatched systems. These aren’t rare, they’re routine, and they’re winning.

What’s actually causing damage

Research consistently shows the same three initial access vectors dominate:

Credential abuse – 22% of breaches start here

– 22% of breaches start here Vulnerability exploitation – 20%

– 20% Phishing – 16%

These numbers haven’t shifted much in years. Attackers stick with what works because it’s cheap, scalable, and effective. Credential abuse is the modern equivalent of leaving the back door unlocked and assuming the alarm system will catch it.

The scale and speed of credential exposure

Credential leaks are on the rise. Check Point data shows a 160% increase in leaked credentials in 2025 compared to 2024, with some incidents exposing billions of records in a single breach. One event in July 2024 leaked 10 billion credentials from major platforms. These credentials often sit on underground forums for weeks before being exploited, giving attackers a wide window to plan their next move.

Why personal accounts matter

Most leaked credentials belong to personal accounts, not corporate ones. At first glance, that seems less threatening, but it’s not that simple. Employees often reuse passwords across personal and work accounts, creating an easy path for attackers to pivot into corporate systems. Even when credentials originate from consumer platforms, they can lead to account takeovers, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation attacks. This overlap between personal and professional identities is one reason credential monitoring must extend beyond corporate endpoints.

Expanded ransomware connection

These same vectors are the entry point for many ransomware campaigns. Once inside, attackers pivot fast to encryption and extortion. See Check Point’s Q3 2025 Ransomware Report for details.

The Report highlights a rise in double-extortion tactics, where stolen credentials are used to pressure victims into paying. This reinforces the need for prevention-first strategies, because once attackers are in, the cost skyrockets.

Why these vectors remain popular

These methods are cost-effective, easy to scale, and hard to detect because they exploit human behavior and operational gaps rather than advanced technology.

Credential abuse: Low cost, high success. Stolen credentials are everywhere, stealer logs, forums, and dark web markets.

Low cost, high success. Stolen credentials are everywhere, stealer logs, forums, and dark web markets. Vulnerability exploitation: Patch fatigue is real. Thousands of CVEs emerge monthly, and most teams can’t keep up.

Patch fatigue is real. Thousands of CVEs emerge monthly, and most teams can’t keep up. Phishing: It’s no longer bad grammar and fake princes. Today’s phishing is professional-grade impersonation, with cloned websites and fake executive profiles that look legitimate enough to bypass human judgment.

Cyber insurance is helpful, but not enough

Cyber insurance is an important part of a mature risk strategy, but it does not replace strong security fundamentals. Policies increasingly require proof of controls like MFA, patching, and phishing defenses. Many claims are reduced or denied due to gaps in these basics. Insurance is a financial backstop, not a substitute for strong security fundamentals. Prevention-first strategies remain the most effective way to reduce risk.

Insurance is a mirror, not a shield. It reflects how well you manage risk.

How AI is changing the threat landscape

AI is accelerating the pace of attacks. Threat actors now use AI to automate phishing campaigns, generate convincing impersonation profiles, and craft messages that bypass traditional filters. This means attacks can launch faster, adapt in real time, and scale globally with minimal human effort. Combined with malware-as-a-service and credential-stealer families, AI lowers the barrier to entry for cybercrime, enabling even inexperienced actors to run complex campaigns.

The result is speed and volume. Faster attacks mean shorter response windows, so organizations need continuous full coverage monitoring and speed of light safe mitigation to keep pace.

Building strategic foundations

Here’s what works:

Credential monitoring works best when it’s continuous, not periodic. By staying ahead of leaked credentials, organizations can act swiftly and decisively, reducing risk before it escalates.

Phishing response is evolving too. It’s no longer just about spotting suspicious emails, but proactively identifying and removing impersonation domains and fake executive profiles.

Patch management should shift from volume to value. Prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world exploitability and exposure. With the right automation and visibility, teams can streamline efforts and make meaningful progress without burning out.

These aren’t glamorous steps, but they’re impactful. They reduce risk, improve insurability, and keep attackers from exploiting the same gaps year after year.

Predictable or exotic?

Attackers exploit the predictable, not the exotic. Prevention-first strategies powered by AI-driven visibility and automation are the most effective defense. They stop threats before they reach critical systems and keep organizations ahead of the curve.

