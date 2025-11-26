Vectra AI unifies threat visibility across Microsoft environments

Vectra AI announced Vectra AI Shield for Microsoft, a purpose-built solution that enables channel partners and MSSPs to deliver unified visibility and control across Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft 365, Copilot for M365, and Azure Cloud in a single AI-powered platform.

Closing the Microsoft visibility gap

While Microsoft’s native tools provide broad coverage, many organizations — and the partners that protect them — still face blind spots across hybrid and identity-based attacks. Fragmented products, inconsistent alerts, and complex integrations can slow detection and response, making it harder for partners to deliver efficient and verifiable security outcomes.

Vectra AI Shield for Microsoft, powered by Vectra AI’s attack signal intelligence, eliminates these barriers by consolidating AI-driven detection, prioritization, and automated response across the Microsoft ecosystem. The result is simplified operations, faster investigations, and consistent protection that partners can scale confidently across customers and environments.

“Security teams and partners don’t need more alerts — they need clarity and control,” said Mark Wojtasiak, Vice President of Research and Strategy at Vectra AI. “Vectra AI Shield for Microsoft extends our attack signal intelligence across the entire Microsoft ecosystem, turning overwhelming signal noise into actionable insight. It’s about helping partners and customers stay one step ahead of attackers while demonstrating effectiveness in every engagement.”

According to IDC research, organizations using Vectra AI identify 52% more potential threats and achieve 40% greater SOC efficiency, giving partners measurable proof of value as they expand their Microsoft security offerings.

“Organizations often underestimate the prevalence of multi-domain attacks until we demonstrate them firsthand,” said Sébastien Wojcicki, Head of Operations & Security Excellence at Advens. “By running simulations such as golden HTML attacks, we can show how Vectra AI consistently detects these sophisticated, cross-domain threats that Microsoft tools often miss. With a unified view across M365 and on-prem environments, our teams can now investigate threats faster and with greater accuracy.”

Key capabilities of Vectra AI Shield for Microsoft:

100+ AI-driven detections and patented Privilege Access Analytics for precise threat identification

AI Agents that automate threat triage, correlation, and prioritization

Predictable pricing

Integrates with Microsoft Sentinel and Defender for Endpoint

Together, these capabilities reduce alert noise, accelerate response, and demonstrate verifiable protection outcomes across identity, SaaS, and cloud – enabling channel and MSSPs to deliver complete Microsoft security with speed, clarity, and confidence.

Availability

Vectra AI Shield for Microsoft is now generally available as a single SKU for channel partners and MSSPs.