AI in the SOC: Game-changer or more noise?

In this Help Net Security video, Kev Marriott, Senior Manager of Cyber at Immersive Labs, explores the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI into Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

While AI can boost productivity by automating manual tasks and reducing alert fatigue, Kev emphasizes that human expertise remains critical for contextual analysis, incident response, and threat hunting.

He cautions against over-reliance on AI, highlights potential risks, including standardization, misconfigurations, and evolving threat actor tactics, and urges security leaders to take a thoughtful, ROI-focused approach to implementation.